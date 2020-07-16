Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020

11 Apartments for rent in Wildwood, FL with hardwood floors

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
827 Carol St
827 Carol Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Wildwood. Amenities included: central air, hardwood floors, pool , updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: air conditioning. Is pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5430 County Road 44A
5430 County Road 44a, Sumter County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1872 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Walking distance to Brownwood Square, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, family room, dining room, kitchen with new appliances, wood floors and carpets. No pets, no smoking. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
6091 Manion Ter
6091 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1266 sqft
This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
15844 SE 84th Ave
15844 Southeast 84th Avenue, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1150 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Lawn Care - R3 - This 2 bedroom 2 bath home comes with a 2 car garage, wood floors, washer and dryer and lawn service. It does have a well for water which will be maintained by the Owner and a septic system.

Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1110 Flamingo Drive
1110 Flamingo Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1245 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month FREE! If you apply, get approved, and move in by August 15th you would get October for FREE! Fabulous 3BR 1BA home features great curb appeal with a landscaped lawn and open and spacious living and dining areas.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1116 San Bernardo Road
1116 San Bernardo Road, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath courtyard villa is conveniently located in the Village of Santiago and behind the beautiful Savannah Center. When you enter you will be welcomed by the openness this home offers and a lot of upgraded features.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A
2082 County Road 44a, Sumter County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1846 sqft
Are you Looking for a spacious 3 Bedroom Rental Home that has a Den, 2 Spacious Bathrooms and a Huge covered Screened in Porch? Well, here is your home! The Owner has taken much price in this home! It has been Completely remodeled inside and the

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
8960 Se 157th Pl
8960 Southeast 157th Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1571 sqft
Available July 2020! Currently occupied. Do not disturb current tenants. We will be scheduling appointments to view the property toward the end of June and beginning of July.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Highlands
21640 Stirling Pass
21640 Stirling Pass, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1779 sqft
Royal Highlands - Beautiful! 3/2 Expanded Opal Model in beautiful 55+ Royal Highlands 24-hour gated community. NEW hardwood flooring with carpet bedrooms! Kitchen features an adjoining breakfast room, closet pantry, ceramic tile floor.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
10566 SE 67 CT LOT 29
10566 Southeast 67th Court, Belleview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1040 sqft
DIAMOND RIDGE VILLAS-10566 SE 67 CT - TWO BEDROOM TWO BATH APARTMENT IN BELLEVIEW FLORIDA. THIS UNIT FEATURES TILE AND HARDWOOD FLOORING, OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUP, OPEN REAR PATIO, AND TWO PARKING SPOTS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wildwood, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wildwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

