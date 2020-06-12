/
3 bedroom apartments
51 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wildwood, FL
5789 Emeron Ct.
5789 Emerson Court, Wildwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
THE VILLAGES FLORIDA - Property Id: 284545 Beautiful property located close to rec centers , pools and golf.
5430 County Road 44A
5430 County Road 44a, Sumter County, FL
Walking distance to Brownwood Square, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, family room, dining room, kitchen with new appliances, wood floors and carpets. No pets, no smoking. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Village of Tamarind Grove
2035 Countrywind Ct.
2035 Countrywind Court, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1398 sqft
Available April - 3BR/2BA Seasonal in Southern Star Villas - -AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 -3BR/2BA Seasonal Rental in The Village Tamarind Grove/Southern Star Villas -Location Location! Retreat to this beautiful 3BR/2BA Villa in the Village of Tamarind
1597 ABERCROMBIE WAY
1597 Abercrombie Way, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1392 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Amarillo model home located near Seabreeze Rec center between 466A and Lake Sumter Square and Brownwood Square off Buena Vista and Bailey Trail in Liberty Park.
1289 DEERFIELD LANE
1289 Deerfield Lane, The Villages, FL
SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! AVAILABLE WINTER 2021!!! Must see this fully furnished with golf cart 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home with a 4th room made into a sitting area/library.
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
2312 Butler St
2312 Butler Street, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
871 sqft
Renovated 3/1 house for Rent with Garage in Leesburg - You have to see this renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a large fenced in yard and a 1 car garage.
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop
7799 Southeast 168th Lone Oak Loop, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1934 sqft
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop Available 07/01/20 3BR/2BA Seasonal Rental Home in The Village of Calumet Grove w/Golf Cart - Enjoy the warm Florida weather in this beautiful 3BR/2BA Golf-Front, Gardenia model home in The Village of Calumet Grove.
1182 Merryweather Way
1182 Merryweather Way, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1685 sqft
3BR/2BA Unfurnished Cumberland Villa in Village of Bridgeport-Creekside Landing - UNFURNISHED for ANNUAL TERM! It Can't Get Better Than This! You will not be disappointed with this home's convenience of being directly in one of the "hopping" Town
112 South Moss Street
112 South Moss Street, Leesburg, FL
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist or Social Serve. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1514 Crest Avenue
1514 Crest Avenue, Leesburg, FL
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
2715 Lorraine Drive
2715 Lorraine Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1110 Flamingo Drive
1110 Flamingo Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1245 sqft
***Available Now*** Fabulous 3BR 1BA home is move-in ready and features an open and spacious living and dining area, a split bedroom plan, stainless steel kitchen appliances and an abundant driveway offering plenty of parking space.
1644 LATTA COURT
1644 Latta Court, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
Beautiful Amarillo 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Sunset Pointe. Very open floor plan with the living room featuring a flat screen TV with amble seating to watch your favorite programs.
1201 JOHNSTON PATH
1201 Johnston Path, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1927 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Gardenia designer home located in Caroline. Very open floor plan from the kitchen to the living room. Master bedroom has a Queen bed, with 2 walk in closets, dual vanity sinks and a walk in shower.
1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD
1128 Old Dominion Road, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1397 sqft
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent?? We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Lake Sumter Landing.
9019 SE HWY 42
9019 Southeast 165th Street, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Great 3/2 home across The Villages.
935 BELLE OAK DRIVE
935 Belle Oak Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1479 sqft
3/2 1500 Sq ft, newer block home for rent, has a large fenced in back yard $1495! Avail today contact property manager to submit an application
8970 SE 159TH PLACE
8970 Southeast 159th Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1184 sqft
Beautifully redone home on corner lot in Summerfield, close to the Villages shopping, etc. This home has brand new ceramic flooring except for the bedrooms, which have new carpet. Bathrooms have been remodeled.
8960 Se 157th Pl
8960 Southeast 157th Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1571 sqft
Available July 2020! Currently occupied. Do not disturb current tenants. We will be scheduling appointments to view the property toward the end of June and beginning of July.
509 SCENIC ST
509 Scenic Street, Leesburg, FL
Leesburg - Stoer Island 4BR/2BA - Spacious 4BR/2BA remodeled home. No Carpeting. Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Remodeled baths. Large backyard with open patio. 1 car carport. Convenient location. Section 8 accepted.
1318 PAGELAND WAY
1318 Pageland Way, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1392 sqft
This is a lovely home ready for you to move in and enjoy our famous lifestyle Nice three bedroom two bath home. Good location to get to Lake Sumter Landing and all the shopping, dining, etc. There is wifi and tv service included.
2951 Diver Loop
2951 Diver Loop, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1933 sqft
If you are looking for beauty & convenience in your next home, this home has it all. Enter off the large porch into the open foyer and you will be welcomed into this spacious split floor plan home.
6081 MANION TERRACE
6081 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1453 sqft
Brand new Villa In the New Southern Oaks, with a golf cart garage, a full 2 car garage, stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings, espresso cabinets, wood plank tile flooring except bedrooms, fenced, small dog is allowed.
