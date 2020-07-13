Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

88 Apartments for rent in Wildwood, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wildwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
827 Carol St
827 Carol Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Wildwood. Amenities included: central air, hardwood floors, pool , updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: air conditioning. Is pet friendly.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
5624 Hancock Drive
5624 Hancock Drive, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
960 sqft
Remodeled 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath. New carpet, tile, bathroom, granite kitchen, roof, and paint. A must see. Situated in the west side of the Wildwood Country Resort mobile home park. Pools, Spa, Sauna, Fitness, Shuffleboard, Library and more.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
810 Carol St
810 Carol Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom modular home in Wildwood.Located in Parkwood a Senior park Amenities included: central air, central heat, pool, storage, and washer dryer.Florida Lanai Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
802 Huron St
802 Huron Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom ,1 Bath in Quiet 55 Mobile Home Park C/A. W/D in Home.Florida Lanai Inside Storage Area .Fully furnished including Dishes ,pots ,pans,linens.Ready for you to move In Available July 1. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Wildwood.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5462 Compass Pointe
5462 Compass Pointe, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1402 sqft
5462 Compass Pointe Available 08/01/20 2BR/2BA 2nd Floor Condo Unit in Lakeside Landings - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! Don't pass up this 2BR/2BA second floor unit condo located in the gated community of Lakeside Landings next door to The Villages and
Results within 1 mile of Wildwood

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5430 County Road 44A
5430 County Road 44a, Sumter County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1872 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Walking distance to Brownwood Square, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, family room, dining room, kitchen with new appliances, wood floors and carpets. No pets, no smoking. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
869 DANFORTH COURT
869 Danforth Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1392 sqft
Nicely decorated 2 bedroom 2 bath Amerillo ranch home located in Springhill. 3rd bedroom locked off for owners personal belongings. Open living room with a 55" flat screen TV flows into the dining and kitchen area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3195 ATWELL AVENUE
3195 Atwell Avenue, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1437 sqft
Furnished, not turnkey, three bedroom, two bath corner lot in the Village of Sumter. Beautiful living/dining room combination and breakfast nook in kitchen. Large two car garage and screened lanai with patio furniture.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2498 UTICA WAY
2498 Utica Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
2/2 Colony Patio Villa in the Lovely Village of Lynnhaven. Vaulted ceilings and tile and laminate through the entire home. Completely furnished with everything you would need to move in.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2315 KENILWORTH PLACE
2315 Kenilworth Place, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1108 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! This furnished/turnkey 2/2 Callaway Cabana Villa is ready to move in. Located in Ezell Villas in the Village of Tall Trees, which is between 466 and 466-A.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3406 FORSYTHE TERRACE
3406 Forsythe Terrace, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1218 sqft
Darling 2/2 ranch home in great location completely furnished This home has a one car garage but room for a golf cart.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1597 ABERCROMBIE WAY
1597 Abercrombie Way, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1392 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Amarillo model home located near Seabreeze Rec center between 466A and Lake Sumter Square and Brownwood Square off Buena Vista and Bailey Trail in Liberty Park.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2230 WELCOME WAY
2230 Welcome Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
1488 sqft
Must see this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den designer home. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3496 AMELIA AVENUE
3496 Amelia Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1156 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! Must see this fully furnished pet friendly patio villa This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs and very close to shopping and dining.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP
3513 Idlewood Loop, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1527 sqft
AVAILABLE JAN-MARCH 2021!! SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!!Must see this fully furnished 2 bedroom home in the village of Summerhilll . This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1289 DEERFIELD LANE
1289 Deerfield Lane, The Villages, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
2143 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! AVAILABLE WINTER 2021!!! Must see this fully furnished with golf cart 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home with a 4th room made into a sitting area/library.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
712 ARTESIA AVENUE
712 Artesia Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1148 sqft
Two bedroom two bath ranch home with enclosed lanai. Great location and ready for a long term rental. Washer dryer in the garage, one car garage but room for a cart.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2508 N Hubb St
2508 North Hubbs Street, Coleman, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
546 sqft
2508 N Hubb St Available 10/05/20 WOW!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN COLEMAN - WOW!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN COLEMAN 2508 N HUBB STREET COLEMAN, FL 33521 Rent: $775/month 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Affordable, cozy home in Coleman.
Results within 5 miles of Wildwood
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6091 Manion Ter
6091 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1301 sqft
This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
6073 Chase Ct
6073 Chase Ct, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
If you are looking for a quaint home to get you started in The Villages, then look no further. This cozy unfurnished Patio Villa will fit all your needs and is in a great location.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2312 Butler St
2312 Butler Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
871 sqft
Renovated 3/1 house for Rent with Garage in Leesburg - You have to see this renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a large fenced in yard and a 1 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pennbrooke
243 Bentwood Dr
243 Bentwood Drive, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1919 sqft
2020 - 55+ Pennbrooke. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home! With an extra tv room and lovely screened in back room to enjoy. Master bedroom includes a King bed with tv, 2nd bedroom includes a queen bed with tv. Pull out couch in extra tv room.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15844 SE 84th Ave
15844 Southeast 84th Avenue, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1150 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Lawn Care - R3 - This 2 bedroom 2 bath home comes with a 2 car garage, wood floors, washer and dryer and lawn service. It does have a well for water which will be maintained by the Owner and a septic system.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wildwood, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wildwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

