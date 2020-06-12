/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM
67 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wildwood, FL
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
403 Kilgore St
403 Kilgore Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$500
672 sqft
403 Kilgore St Available 08/10/20 PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD - PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD 403 KILGORE STREET WILDWOOD, FL 34785 Rent: $500/month 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard, affordable monthly
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
408 Terry St.
408 Terry Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$600
672 sqft
408 Terry St.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
413 Orange St.
413 Orange Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
769 sqft
413 Orange St. Available 07/03/20 REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD - ***PRICE CUT*** AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD 413 ORANGE STREET WILDWOOD, FL 34785 Rent: $700/month 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Just refreshed this home for you.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
5624 Hancock Drive
5624 Hancock Drive, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
960 sqft
Remodeled 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath. New carpet, tile, bathroom, granite kitchen, roof, and paint. A must see. Situated in the west side of the Wildwood Country Resort mobile home park. Pools, Spa, Sauna, Fitness, Shuffleboard, Library and more.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
810 Carol St
810 Carol Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom modular home in Wildwood.Located in Parkwood a Senior park Amenities included: central air, central heat, pool, storage, and washer dryer.Florida Lanai Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
827 Carol St
827 Carol Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Wildwood. Amenities included: central air, hardwood floors, pool , updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: air conditioning. Is pet friendly.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
802 Huron St
802 Huron Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom ,1 Bath in Quiet 55 Mobile Home Park C/A. W/D in Home.Florida Lanai Inside Storage Area .Fully furnished including Dishes ,pots ,pans,linens.Ready for you to move In Available July 1. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Wildwood.
Results within 1 mile of Wildwood
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2560 Love Ave.
2560 Love Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath Patio Villa - This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Colony Patio Villa is centrally located south of Lake Sumter Landing. Newly added is the enclosed Lanai to the front and the Screened in Lanai on the side.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2498 UTICA WAY
2498 Utica Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
2/2 Colony Patio Villa in the Lovely Village of Lynnhaven. Vaulted ceilings and tile and laminate through the entire home. Completely furnished with everything you would need to move in.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2315 KENILWORTH PLACE
2315 Kenilworth Place, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1108 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! This furnished/turnkey 2/2 Callaway Cabana Villa is ready to move in. Located in Ezell Villas in the Village of Tall Trees, which is between 466 and 466-A.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE
3489 Cambria Circle, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1188 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND GREAT LONG TERM RATE - VILLAS OF FERNANDINA Completely furnished Two bedroom two bath cabot cove patio villa, just darling on the inside, great location close to 466 and Wedgewood Lane pet friendly with appropriate fee.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3406 FORSYTHE TERRACE
3406 Forsythe Terrace, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1218 sqft
Darling 2/2 ranch home in great location completely furnished This home has a one car garage but room for a golf cart.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2230 WELCOME WAY
2230 Welcome Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
1488 sqft
Must see this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den designer home. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3496 AMELIA AVENUE
3496 Amelia Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1156 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! Must see this fully furnished pet friendly patio villa This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs and very close to shopping and dining.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP
3513 Idlewood Loop, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1527 sqft
AVAILABLE JAN-MARCH 2021!! SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!!Must see this fully furnished 2 bedroom home in the village of Summerhilll . This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3253 RIVERTON ROAD
3253 Riverton Road, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1156 sqft
Get out of the cold and come to the most desirable community in Florida, The Villages, in the Village of NATCHEZ! This home has been completely remodeled and ready for a seasonal tenant.
Results within 5 miles of Wildwood
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5451 Zajac Ave
5451 Zajac Ave, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1257 sqft
Come Live The Villages Lifestyle! - Property Id: 286397 Beautiful newer UNFURNISHED 2 Bed, 2 Bath home featuring a bright, wide-open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, spacious screened front Lanai, front and side patios and a picket-fenced rear yard.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2011 San Leonard Way
2011 San Leonardo Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1248 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath Ranch - Nicely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath Cataline II located in The Villages of Palo Atlo. Vaulted ceilings and life-proof vinyl flooring throughout the living area and kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pennbrooke
1 Unit Available
243 Bentwood Dr
243 Bentwood Drive, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1919 sqft
2020 - 55+ Pennbrooke. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home! With an extra tv room and lovely screened in back room to enjoy. Master bedroom includes a King bed with tv, 2nd bedroom includes a queen bed with tv. Pull out couch in extra tv room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
1110 West Boone Court The Village of Country Club Hills
1110 West Boone Court, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1767 sqft
Off Season - 55+ Community. Fully furnished turn key manufactured 2BR 2BA single family home within walking distance of the Orange Blossom Gardens Country Club & Golf Course. Large open floor plan, extra large Master Bedroom suite.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2154 Estevez Dr
2154 Estevez Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1121 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Patio Villa in Vera Cruz. Perfect Location Minutes to Spanish Springs Town Square (1.75 miles). Within walking distance to El Santiago Village Recreation Center(.6 miles) Fully Furnished.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2931 Poplar Ave
2931 Poplar Avenue, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1288 sqft
*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.
Similar Pages
Wildwood 2 BedroomsWildwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWildwood 3 BedroomsWildwood Accessible Apartments
Wildwood Apartments with BalconyWildwood Apartments with GymWildwood Apartments with ParkingWildwood Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLGainesville, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FL