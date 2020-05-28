All apartments in Whiskey Creek
Find more places like 8251 Pathfinder LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whiskey Creek, FL
/
8251 Pathfinder LOOP
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

8251 Pathfinder LOOP

8251 Pathfinder Loop · (239) 693-7263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Whiskey Creek
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8251 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL 33919
Whiskey Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 640 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. A centrally-located den is fitted with pull-out couch, desk, & flat screen TV. Rear Lanai is peaceful, overlooking a private wooded area . Full-size laundry in unit. Private locked storage room just outside your front door. Hurricane impact windows & doors. Quality Furniture & appointments. Terraces of Riverwalk is a friendly, beautifully maintained community with resort sized pool, modern & cool fitness center & large clubhouse. Located in the heart of South Ft Myers, Riverwalk is just minutes from entertainment, shopping, RSW airport, 15 minutes to the beach & 10 minutes to downtown. Walk to Starbuck, post office, bike shop, medical, banking, etc. Central to Health Park, Gulf Coast, Lee Memorial and Cape Coral hospitals. 3 miles to Colonial, 2 miles to US 41. 40 minutes to Punta Gorda Regional airport. This is a truly comfortable living space & location. No pets, no smoking as per HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8251 Pathfinder LOOP have any available units?
8251 Pathfinder LOOP has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8251 Pathfinder LOOP have?
Some of 8251 Pathfinder LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8251 Pathfinder LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8251 Pathfinder LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8251 Pathfinder LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 8251 Pathfinder LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whiskey Creek.
Does 8251 Pathfinder LOOP offer parking?
No, 8251 Pathfinder LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 8251 Pathfinder LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8251 Pathfinder LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8251 Pathfinder LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 8251 Pathfinder LOOP has a pool.
Does 8251 Pathfinder LOOP have accessible units?
No, 8251 Pathfinder LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 8251 Pathfinder LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 8251 Pathfinder LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8251 Pathfinder LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8251 Pathfinder LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8251 Pathfinder LOOP?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Whiskey Creek 2 BedroomsWhiskey Creek 3 Bedrooms
Whiskey Creek Apartments with GymWhiskey Creek Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Whiskey Creek Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLVineyards, FL
St. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity