8251 Pathfinder LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. A centrally-located den is fitted with pull-out couch, desk, & flat screen TV. Rear Lanai is peaceful, overlooking a private wooded area . Full-size laundry in unit. Private locked storage room just outside your front door. Hurricane impact windows & doors. Quality Furniture & appointments. Terraces of Riverwalk is a friendly, beautifully maintained community with resort sized pool, modern & cool fitness center & large clubhouse. Located in the heart of South Ft Myers, Riverwalk is just minutes from entertainment, shopping, RSW airport, 15 minutes to the beach & 10 minutes to downtown. Walk to Starbuck, post office, bike shop, medical, banking, etc. Central to Health Park, Gulf Coast, Lee Memorial and Cape Coral hospitals. 3 miles to Colonial, 2 miles to US 41. 40 minutes to Punta Gorda Regional airport. This is a truly comfortable living space & location. No pets, no smoking as per HOA.