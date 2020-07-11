/
434 Apartments for rent in Westchester, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9435 SW 39th St
9435 Southwest 39th Street, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Completely renovated 3/2-new kitchen - Property Id: 309403 Completely renovated 3/2-new kitchen and baths, impact windows, new A/C and appliances. Huge closets, indoor laundry, beautiful terrazzo floors, new wood blinds.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9211 SW 12th St
9211 Southwest 12th Street, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1802 sqft
Amazing Pool Home at Poinciana Estates 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 186007 Location, location, location! Spacious 3/2 pool home in a very desirable area. This home has been recently updated and shows beautifully.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9110 SW 9th Ter
9110 Southwest 9th Terrace, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
UNIQUE 3/2 WITH 3,128 SQ.FT. ADJUSTED AREA !!!!!! YES ... HUGE IN AMAZING CONDITION WITH UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS. MINUTES FROM FIU MAIN CAMPUS, SHOPPING, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION ETC.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westchester
8440 SW 8th St
8440 Southwest 8th Street, Westchester, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2/2 Condo. All tiled. Water included, washer and dryer in unit, walk-in closet, assigned covered parking, pool, playground, patio and barbecue area. Secure building accessible with entry card.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westchester
1634 SW 82nd Pl
1634 Southwest 82nd Place, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Single family home completely remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath in the heart of Westchester great schools, near to the shopping centers, fabulous Restaurants , Florida International University , International Airport , rent includes grass maintenance , pets
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westchester
8261 SW 38th St
8261 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 and half bath house located in a corner lot in the highly sought-after Westchester area.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westchester
2600 SW 92nd Pl
2600 Southwest 92nd Place, Westchester, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious home for rent! 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 master suites, Living room, Dining room, family room, covered terrace and large back yard with pergola.
1 of 32
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9010 SW 11th St
9010 Southwest 11th Street, Westchester, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
WALLED IN AND GATED! GREAT CURB APPEAL! SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. LG SINGLE OR BONDED FAMILY. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED IN ALL ROOMS. ENTER FORMAL LIVING ROOM W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS AND OTHER AREAS - FULL TILE.OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE INCLUDES IT'S OWN BATH.
1 of 23
Last updated December 10 at 09:46pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9700 NW 84TH AVE
9700 Southwest 84th Avenue, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
A BRAND NEW UNIQUE 2 STORY CONDOMINIUM, AT DOWNTOWN DORAL IN THE HEART OF URBANA A LENNAR COMMUNITY! 3 BEDROOMS 2 1/2 BATHS, SMART HOME TECNOLOGY,WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN DORAL,NEXT TO A+ CHARTER SCHOOL AND PUBLIC SCHOOL, RESTAURANTS,SHOPPING
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:48am
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9602 Southwest 39th Street
9602 SW 39th St, Westchester, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
750 sqft
9602 Southwest 39th Street Apt #9602, Miami, FL 33165 - 2 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/08/2020. Pets: allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Westchester
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,381
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
18 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,504
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
10245 SW 35th St
10245 Southwest 35th Street, University Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Amazing REMODELED HOME at Lee Manor 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185999 BEAUTIFUL REMODELED HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MIAMI. Near FIU. 4 bedrooms with bonus 5th room! Move-In Cost : (1st Month, Last Month, & Security Deposit).
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9351 Fontainebleau Blvd # 202
9351 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great spacious apartment at the Beach Club Condo Fontainebleau. This beautiful 2 story unit features the biggest square footage in the area , new appliances, 1 bed, 1 bath and guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room inside the apartment.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
631 NW 82nd Ave
631 Northwest 82nd Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Upgraded 2BR/2.5BA split level unit at Chateaubleau Villas! This freshly painted unit offers a spacious living area along with an open kitchen, granite counters, back-splash, pantry, and plenty of cabinetry.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Century Park
8930 W Flagler St
8930 West Flagler Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1260 sqft
Beautiful one story 3/2.5 condo in Century Park. Great living space . Lots of storage! Tile all through the unit. Best location in Miami! Close to all majors highways, schools, shopping, banks, pharmacy, etc.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9357 Fontainebleau Blvd # D124
9357 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1137 sqft
Beautiful renovated spacious apartment in the heart of Fontainebleau. Come and see this amazing unit featuring brand new tiles and kitchen, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath. This gorgeous unit is moving ready.Hurry up, it wont last.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8670 NW 6th Ln Apt 206
8670 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
853 sqft
Amazing Townhouse apartment at Coral Pointe !!!! This great unit was recently updated with new tile floors, kitchen featuring top of the lines appliances, new bathrooms. Close to everything this 2/2 condo has lot to offer to the new tenants.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6861 SW 44th St # 201
6861 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Amazing Apartment at Gables Court Condo 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185981 Beautiful Property near UM, FIU and MIA Airport.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
8665 NW 6th Ln Apt 108
8665 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
845 sqft
Updated townhouse/apartment!!!! Nice townhouse in a nice community close to everything . Great location. Two story unit with bedroom a. Washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces. Hurry up it wont last. All showings by mls.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9150 Fontainebleau Blvd
9150 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
BEAUTIFUL 1 BED AND 1 BATH APARTMENT AT FONTAINEBLEAU AREA. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. LAKE VIEW FROM HUGE BALCONY. TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT. RECENTLY PAINTED. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT. THIS APARTMENT IS LOCATED ON THE 3th FLOOR.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6801 SW 44th St
6801 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
INCLUDED: BASIC CABLE TV + INTERNET + WATER. This beautiful 2/2 unit is completely FURNISHED, great open kitchen, washer & dryer inside unit, spacious covered balcony and 1 assigned parking + visitors.
