Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

150 Apartments for rent in West Park, FL with garage

West Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
West Park
1 Unit Available
4819 SW 25th St
4819 Southwest 25th Street, West Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1070 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath plus garage, ready to move! Text us at 240-343-4127 or call 305-503-1756 for more info or to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
West Park
1 Unit Available
4425 SW 18th St
4425 Southwest 18th Street, West Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Mins to I 95 highway and the beach , Property consist of 4 bed room 3.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
California Club
196 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
5619 FLETCHER ST
5619 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1549 sqft
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! FAST APPROVAL!*** A huge 3-2 house in Hollywood! It's been entirely repainted, and countertops were just redone! The house comes with 2 bathrooms, both of which have shower tub combinations.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
20921 NE 13th Pl
20921 Northeast 13th Place, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1259 sqft
Great 3/2 home close to everything: Newly renovated , BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND BATH ROOMS ! minutes to I-95, Palmetto, 441, Turnpike and the beaches. Home is in excellent conditions and in a great area with great schools.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
California Club
1 Unit Available
20210 NE 3rd Ct
20210 Northeast 3rd Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Apartments completely renewed, new cabinets, granite counter tops, laminate floors, inside 24 hours security, community pool and Jacuzzi.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
California Club
1 Unit Available
683 NE 206th Ter
683 Northeast 206th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Close to Aventuara , the New Hard Rock , Close to Malls Restaurants and Hospitals . Great Property to show .

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
20721 NE 10th Ct
20721 Northeast 10th Court, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1812 sqft
Spacious and gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms townhouse in a quiet and safe gated community of Ives Dairy Townhomes. Modern kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer inside unit.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1036 NE 208th St
1036 Northeast 208th Street, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS 3 BEDS / 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. MODERN EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET, SEPARATE SHOWER/TUB AND DOUBLE SINKS IN MASTER BATH.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
California Club
1 Unit Available
21260 NE 3rd Ct
21260 Northeast 3rd Court, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, 3 BED AND 2 1/2 BATH. NO CARPET. BRAND NEW FLOORING UP-STAIRS. 24/7 SECURITY AT GATE. WELL KEPT COMMUNITY THAT OFFERS MANY AMENITIES. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, W/D. BIG BACKYARD.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
California Club
1 Unit Available
21220 NE 3rd Ct
21220 Northeast 3rd Court, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, 4 BED AND 2 1/2 BATH. GARAGE IS CONVERTED TO A BEDROOM OR CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE.NO CARPET. BRAND NEW FLOOR UP-STAIRS. 24/7 SECURITY AT GATE. WELL KEPT COMMUNITY THAT OFFERS MANY AMENITIES.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
California Club
1 Unit Available
20020 NE 6th Ct Circle
20020 Northeast 6th Ct Circle, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1965 sqft
This immaculate 3 bed 3 bath lakefront home features a dream kitchen with all the bells and whistles. A huge dock that over looks the lake. This home sits inside a quiet cul de sac with a playground in the middle.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
21060 NE 18th Ct
21060 Northeast 18th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
HIGHLAND GARDENS MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATHS PLUS A ENCLOSED GARAGE, THAT CAN BE A 4TH BEDROOM, PLAYROOM OR IDEAL LARGE OFFICE SUITE! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR & NEW
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
Adventure Town Center
23 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lakeshore at University Park
5 Units Available
Lake Vista
8440 Sherman Cir N, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 480 unit property is located in Miramar, FL has been entirely remodeled and now features a luxurious 2-story Clubhouse with state-of-the-art amenities including a brand new gym with separate yoga, aerobics room, a kid playroom, business center
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,218
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Gateway North
45 Units Available
Art Square
401 Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,609
1084 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1143 sqft
Designed for outdoor and leisure enthusiasts, the newest apartment community in Hallandale Beach features open-air lounge areas, modern amenities, and a fitness center. Pet friendly, with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Royal Poinciana
70 Units Available
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,936
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,280
1457 sqft
Luxury apartments with chef-inspired kitchens, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. 24/7 concierge services. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and resort pool. Close to Hollywood Beach and ArtsPark at Young Circle.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2815 Van Buren St
2815 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
See avideo online on https://youtu.be/yzbCAUVrHLw 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house off of Hollywood BLVD and 28th ave. 5 minute drive to to the beach. Garage, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, bathroom inside master bedroom.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
North Central Hollywood
1 Unit Available
2414 MCKINLEY ST
2414 Mckinley Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1588 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/21 - MAKE THIS SPACIOUS HOUSE YOUR HOME! 2/1.5 WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, LIVING AND FAMILY ROOM. NEW A/C - LARGE SCREENED PATIO AND FENCED YARD.
City Guide for West Park, FL

West Park, Florida, is one of the youngest communities in the state. It was formed in 2005.

West Park is a good choice for people who like the fresh and new. Compared to most other communities, it's practically a newborn baby. The municipality provides a home to about 14,156 residents (according to the 2010 U.S. Census) and is known as the 31st city ever formed in Broward County. Residents here enjoy a full range of shopping and entertainment venues, three nearby parks, and driving-distance access to state parks. There's plenty to do within the community, but for those who like to spread their horizons, Miami, Pembroke Park, Hollywood, and Miramar are just a stone's throw away.

Having trouble with Craigslist West Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West Park, FL

West Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

