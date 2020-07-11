/
apartments with washer dryer
68 Apartments for rent in West Melbourne, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
18 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1327 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.
Last updated June 11 at 02:58pm
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1369 sqft
Right on the water. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, wood flooring, and walk-in closets. Near Highway 192 and I-95. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, tennis courts and fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
164 Murano Drive
164 Murano Drive, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1995 sqft
Enjoy the privileged LOCATION of this 2018 Villas of West Melbourne 4 bedrooms and 2,5 bathrooms home , in a peaceful neighborhood and very close to the Melbourne Square Mall, Restaurants and Shops. WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR .
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westbrooke
2653 Vining Street
2653 Vining Street, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1572 sqft
PARTIALLY FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE IN WESTBROOKE! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2-car garage. Large Great Room with vaulted ceilings that looks out on the lanai and oversized back yard.
Results within 1 mile of West Melbourne
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Port Malabar Country Club
1020 Abada Court
1020 Abada Court Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1156 sqft
Move right in this large tastefully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Town home in desirable community of Oakwood Villas in NE Palm Bay. Downstairs boasts separate living and dining areas.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Port Malabar Country Club
1415 NE Malibu Circle
1415 Malibu Cir NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1156 sqft
Fully furnished 3-br waterfront townhome in popular Malibu Villas! Just bring your personal stuff -- the rest is all here! Ground-floor master bed and bath. Updated kitchen. Washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sonesta Walk
1030 Luminary Circle
1030 Luminary Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to beautiful Sonesta Walk. Rarely available and highly desirable 2 bed 2 bath unit with a one car detached garage. Tile floor throughout, large kitchen, and ample natural light throughout the unit.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
360 Rheine Road
360 Rheine Road Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1763 sqft
''CLOSE-IN'' LOCATION NEAR MINTON/EMERSON AFFORDS Convenient Access To Local/Regional Shopping and I-95. Beautifully Updated Home - CLEAN! Remodeled Kitchen and Baths, Newer A/C System, Wood and Tile Flooring Throughout.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1335 Olden Avenue
1335 Olden Avenue Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1494 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home centrally located in the heart of Palm Bay.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
594 N Wickham Road
594 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
904 sqft
Available Now!, Move In ready for this quiet & convenient condo close to hospitals, Harris, NG, shopping, I95. Fully furnished, stainless steel appliances. End unit with private balcony, 2nd floor, walk up, 2 bedroom 2 bath.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Harvard Apartments
635 Short Hills Lane 204
635 Short Hills Road, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1405 sqft
2/2 Townhome with Garage - Property Id: 280218 We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
598 N Wickham Road
598 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
620 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Cute and comfortable fully furnished1st floor condo including washer and dryer in unit. All utilities included. There is a large private patio for outdoor living. Community pool. Assigned parking.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Hammock Trace Preserve
4173 Palladian Way
4173 Palladian Way, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2036 sqft
Applications pending; Available 8/1/2020; Spacious, 2,000 sq ft , 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath home located in the gated community of Hammock Trace Preserve. This home is on a large corner lot with a wonderful view of the lake.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
657 Ridge Club Drive
657 Ridge Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
900 sqft
2 bedrm, 1.5 bath condo, 1st floor. Screened porch and storage room on front entry and a private fenced courtyard off family rm.Open kitchen with glass slider doors opening to screened porch. Breakfast bar open to family rm. Stack washer/dryer.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sonesta Walk
4570 Radiant Way
4570 Radiant Way, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1277 sqft
We are offering this beautiful lake front home for rent.House features extra large master bedroom / bathroom in second floor with complete privacy.2 bedroom and jack and Jill bathroom in the first floor .
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Port Malabar Country Club
1431 Sheafe Ave Ne
1431 Sheafe Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
794 sqft
This is a move in ready 2 beds, 2 baths, 793 sqft town-home in Oakwood Villas Palm Bay NE, with private courtyard entrance, and outside storage closet. NO PETS & NO SMOKING inside the unit.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4865 Revenna Court
4865 Revenna Ct, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1438 sqft
ground floor condo boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bath with a one car attached garage. Great view of pond from rear covered porch/patio, kitchen, and Master bedroom. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom. Inside laundry with washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of West Melbourne
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
22 Units Available
James Landing
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
31 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$934
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Madalyn Landing Apartments present the best of everything you're looking for in an apartment home. We’re convenient to great schools, fine shopping and major thoroughfares.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
25 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$956
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
28 Units Available
Waverly Place
5300 Hemingway Lane, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1008 sqft
Newly-updated one-to three-bedroom apartments with laundry and walk-in closets in peaceful community with a gym, business center and private lake. Wickham Park is a block away and nearby I-95 runs the length of Florida state.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
