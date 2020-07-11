221 Apartments for rent in West Little River, FL with washer-dryer

/
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
West Little River
425 NW 83rd St
425 Northwest 83rd Street, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
NICE AND OPEN SPACE WITH WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. PRIVATE YARD. BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS CENTRALLY LOCATED WELL MAINTAINED. REQUIRES ASSOCIATION APPROVAL PRIOR TO MOVE IN WITH UNDER 30 DAY POLICE REPORT
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
West Little River
8430 NW 2
8430 Northwest 2nd Avenue, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
WONDERFUL OPEN UNIT. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. PRIVATE PATIO. BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS CENTRALLY LOCATED REQUIRES CONDO APPROVAL WITH A CURRENT UNDER 30 DAYS POLICE REPORT
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:20am
1 Unit Available
West Little River
7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A
7940 Northwest 12th Court, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
979 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful BRAND NEW Construction Duplex. Centered Lot with newly planted trees and landscaping. Unit A (the front unit) is available for immediate move-in.
1 of 14
Last updated April 28 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
West Little River
2140 NW 100th St
2140 NW 100th St, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
**REQUIREMENTS: THREE months to move in (First month + 2 Security Deposits). MUST fill out an online application that checks credit, background, and employment. PLEASE EXCUSE PHOTOS we are currently painting the property. HUGE fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of West Little River
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Gladeview
957 NW 75 ST
957 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1550 sqft
1st And Security! Wonderful 3/2 Home! - Property Id: 299762 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape! Gated
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
8103 Biscayne Blvd 403
8103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
650 sqft
NYC Style Warehouse Loft! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 308863 A true NYC style UNFURNISHED loft space studio: High, exposed ceiling, open floor plan, floor to ceiling impact glass windows with sliding doors, stainless steel appliances and German
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
555 NW 87th St
555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1790 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117 Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
8101 Biscayne Blvd
8101 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
1 Bedroom
Ask
Industrial Style open floor plan Loft unit in Upper East side of Miami. Floor to ceiling windows, granite kitchen counter-top, stainless steel appliances, floating granite bathroom vanity and washer/dryer located in the unit.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
9500 N Miami Ave
9500 North Miami Avenue, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
Gorgeous & Beautifully updated home, impact windows, move-in ready freshly painted 3bd-rm, 2bath 1800 sq. ft. Featuring a carved stone fireplace in the living room and refinished hardwood floors with mahogany inlay throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
El Portal
330 NE 86th St
330 Northeast 86th Street, El Portal, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,125
DO NOT disturb tenants. Available 8/23/2020.Amazing retreat! Special opportunity to live in El Portal's charming, historical Sherwood Forest! Lush foliage surrounds quiet, winding streets with roaming Peacocks.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
El Portal
8743 NE 4th Ave Rd
8743 Northeast 4th Avenue Road, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the heart of Miami Shores, open kitchen with stainless steal appliances, washer and dryer laundry room.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Gladeview
2406 Nw 67th St
2406 Northwest 67th Street, Gladeview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
500 sqft
Updated private 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom detached duplex in Gladeview. Close to I-95 and within walking distance of Metrorail.
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pinewood
1033 NW 101st St
1033 NW 101st St, Pinewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1620 sqft
Miami Duplex for rent 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious interior was recently painted; kitchen cabinets freshly painted, back door opens to big shared back yard, 2 car drive way parking available, washer and dryer in utility room for your laundry
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
El Portal
66 NW 87 St
66 Northwest 87th Street, El Portal, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW! Where everyone wants to live! Charming Village of El Portal...
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4448 E 10th Ave
4448 East 10th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1638 sqft
Very spacious house 3 /2 - Property Id: 263277 Very spacious house 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Small patio, formal dining, Florida room, wide-open kitchen with granite countertop.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
65 NE 95 st
65 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
The 'GLASS House'...True MIMO(Mid-Century Modern) home.Lg glass impact windows create tranquil living areas-bathed in natural light w/gleaming polished terrazzo floors,high ceilings,large open floor plan..
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Gladeview
7631 NW 12th Ct
7631 Northwest 12th Court, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Beautiful remodel house - Property Id: 245528 Absolutely stunning open floor plan home. It have been completely updated with new kitchen, bathroom, new a/c, new appliances, fresh painted. Master bedroom with master bathroom.
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
656 NE 82nd St
656 Northeast 82nd Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
Rent this Mid-Century Modern home, located in the heart of the booming 79th Street corridor. Near Biscayne Blvd., walking distance. 15 minutes to the beach and Wynwood, 20 minutes to the airport and downtown. Easy access to I-95.
Results within 5 miles of West Little River
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
103 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Little Havana
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
994 sqft
Welcome home to Riverview Apartments in Downtown Miami, a new rental community anchored in the heart of the burgeoning city's metro area. Enjoy incredible views of the cityscape, the Miami River apartment building, and the entire Brickell area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
23 Units Available
North Bay Village
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
65 Units Available
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
30 Units Available
Edgewater
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,709
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1016 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! blu27 boasts a brilliant location in Miami's coveted Edgewater neighborhood which sits nestled between I-395 and I-195 making commuting a breeze.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
67 Units Available
Quadro
3900 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,349
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1152 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Quadro is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in the Design District Edgewater.
