Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM
174 Furnished Apartments for rent in West Lealman, FL
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Terrace Park and Five Towns
1 Unit Available
5971 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N
5971 Terrace Park Drive North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
915 sqft
First floor unit, easy access, parking space directly in front of unit. Partially furnished. Property is vacant.
Results within 1 mile of West Lealman
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7701 Starkey Road #731
7701 Starkey Rd, Bardmoor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
55+ Community, FURNISHED 1BR/1BA CONDO IN BOULEVARD CLUB! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 55+ Community (Must be 55 or over) Vacation get a way! Available April - September 30.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD
8800 Bay Pines Boulevard, Seminole, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront Condo with Amazing Wide Open Views of Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy Watching the Dolphins, Manatees, And Seabirds from Your Private 20 Ft.
Results within 5 miles of West Lealman
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10220 Gulf Blvd unit 1
10220 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,195
605 sqft
Treasure Island Beach 1 Bedroom Apartment Available! Long Term! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-857-0303 Come check out this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located directly on Treasure Island Beach on Gulf Blvd! Beautifully updated
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5737 Shore Blvd 2
5737 Shore Boulevard, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,100
Gulfport Unit 2 - Property Id: 82113 This absolutely stunning, remodeled studio w/kitchen, 1 bath, 1st floor apartment is right across the street from the Gulfport Recreation Center.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6980 Ulmerton R
6980 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1863 sqft
Great for 2 or 3 people Furnished - 800 Sq Ft 1 Month Minimum Next to Aventura & Sunny Isles Beach ( 5 minutes from the beach & Aventura Mall ) 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath Plenty of Parking Laundry room Available with Coins Great Management Well
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
17920 Gulf Blvd
17920 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1100 sqft
Beautiful condo on the gulf of mexico !! Amazing views from spacious balcony that overlooks the beach and boca ciega bay. Bamboo flooring recently installed in this unit. Fully furnished and ready for your 3 month stay or longer.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sunset Beach
1 Unit Available
7650 Bayshore Dr
7650 Bayshore Drive, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1430 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this Wide open gulf and Beach views from the 11th floor of this spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo at mansions by the sea. Direct beach front condo with 60' balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9209 Seminole Blvd Unit 103
9209 Seminole Boulevard, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
Call Daniel Heroux @ 727-242-0431 to see this Fully Furnished, 2/1.5 two story unit over looking the pool and Lake Seminole. Nicely furnished with every amenity needed for your stay. Walk out the back door to the pool.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7645 Sun Island Dr S
7645 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 for more information. Bay Island 55+, gated community, larger 2/2, waterfront condo. Completely furnished with every amenity. Wide open water views from living room, balcony, and master bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
551 52nd Ter N
551 52nd Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1885 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 THRU JANUARY 2021! Beautifully FULLY FURNISHED townhome is located in newly built gated community of Colonnade. This 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S
5601 Shore Boulevard, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
660 sqft
Fantastic Gulfport location! Water views and just a short walk to everything that the Gulfport Arts District has to offer: restaurants, shops, galleries, Gulfport Casino, waterfront park and more! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo has undergone a total
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
10764 70TH AVENUE
10764 70th Avenue North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation rental available in gated Beachway Condominiums! Redone One bedroom One bathroom condo on the 2nd floor for rent this winter season.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
426 80TH AVENUE
426 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
795 sqft
Come live the beach life in St Pete Beach! Furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. Queen bed in Master bedroom, twin bed in 2nd bedroom. Spacious bedrooms with closets. 2 homes on property, the back 'guest home' is for rent. On-site laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
7400 Sun Island Drive South
7400 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
2 pets allowed, only 1 dog. Dogs must be under 15 lbs. nicely furnished Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. This can be a 6 month or annual lease. covered, assigned parking.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
7100 ULMERTON ROAD
7100 Ulmerton Rd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Ranchero Village Triple wide available for annual. INCLUDES Internet/wifi and cable 2 boxes. RESORT ACTIVE COMMUNITY. . Screened in florida room overlooks park like setting. It is laminate,hardwood and tile the only rug is in master bedroom.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
15643 GULF BOULEVARD
15643 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1152 sqft
This adorable beach house is available beginning September 16th, 2019. It is fully furnished and is located in a residential Redington Beach neighborhood directly across the street from the Gulf of Mexico.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Paradise Island
1 Unit Available
500 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY
500 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
12 month lease available for this fully furnished unit in desirable Treasure Island Tennis & Yacht Club.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
420 64TH AVENUE
420 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1131 sqft
3 MONTH MIN RENTAL AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Stunning water & island views. YOU COULD WALK TO THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2-BR 2-BA CORNER UNIT. FULLY FURNISHED.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
15462 GULF BOULEVARD
15462 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1725 sqft
Available Next Year Starting in Dec! Stunning Direct Gulf Front Condo! Enjoy the best of beach living in this newly 3 bedroom/2 bath condominium home directly on the beach.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
129 104TH AVENUE
129 104th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
555 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Just blocks from the Treasure Island beach, downtown, restaurants,bars and Publix is right down the block.1st floor FURNISHED unit. Building is located on the intercoastal waterway with a fishing pier. Laundry on site.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
620 70TH AVENUE
620 70th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Seasonal newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath furnished condo. Everything is all new. Shiny Terrazzo floors throughout, step in shower, no stairs and no carpet. New kitchen and appliances. New efficient central heat and air.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
16308 GULF BOULEVARD
16308 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1065 sqft
Looking for a longer term guests for October 2020 through January 2021 and for the month of April 2021. Outstanding 2/2, 3rd floor, fully furnished condo at The Breakers Updated kitchen and granite countertops with a breakfast bar.
