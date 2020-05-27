All apartments in West Lealman
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N

8198 Terrace Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8198 Terrace Garden Drive, West Lealman, FL 33709
Terrace Park and Five Towns

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
You’ve found the trifecta = sought after Radcliff Building, plus one of the largest units in Five Towns and gorgeous direct view of the Bayou! Third floor - recently remodeled, newer windows with hurricane shutters – breathtaking views of colorful sunsets overlooking the tranquil bayou. Over 1,700 sq feet of a gorgeous condo with hardwood or tile floors! This condo offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with an open living and separate dining room. Separate family room or den right off kitchen as well as an 8 X 10 utility/laundry room with Washer/Dryer. This condo has TWO balconies – off the living room a screened enclosed balcony overlooking the pool and bayou and a Juliet balcony off the master bedroom. Solid wood kitchen cabinets adorn the kitchen with matching Granite counter top. Master bath and hall bath were recently remodeled. For the Chef there is a gas cook top for making your favorite dishes. Natural gas is included in the condo fee along with water, sewer, trash, cable and internet!! Five Towns is an active 55+ community with lots of planned events and social clubs, 6 pools, tennis courts, bocce ball court and so much more! Located close to shopping, restaurants, beaches and 25 minutes to the airport. Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N have any available units?
8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N have?
Some of 8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N pet-friendly?
No, 8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lealman.
Does 8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N offer parking?
No, 8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N does not offer parking.
Does 8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N have a pool?
Yes, 8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N has a pool.
Does 8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N does not have units with air conditioning.

