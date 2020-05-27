8198 TERRACE GARDEN DRIVE N

Amenities

You’ve found the trifecta = sought after Radcliff Building, plus one of the largest units in Five Towns and gorgeous direct view of the Bayou! Third floor - recently remodeled, newer windows with hurricane shutters – breathtaking views of colorful sunsets overlooking the tranquil bayou. Over 1,700 sq feet of a gorgeous condo with hardwood or tile floors! This condo offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with an open living and separate dining room. Separate family room or den right off kitchen as well as an 8 X 10 utility/laundry room with Washer/Dryer. This condo has TWO balconies – off the living room a screened enclosed balcony overlooking the pool and bayou and a Juliet balcony off the master bedroom. Solid wood kitchen cabinets adorn the kitchen with matching Granite counter top. Master bath and hall bath were recently remodeled. For the Chef there is a gas cook top for making your favorite dishes. Natural gas is included in the condo fee along with water, sewer, trash, cable and internet!! Five Towns is an active 55+ community with lots of planned events and social clubs, 6 pools, tennis courts, bocce ball court and so much more! Located close to shopping, restaurants, beaches and 25 minutes to the airport. Call today to schedule your private showing!