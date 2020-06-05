All apartments in West Lealman
West Lealman, FL
7309 44th Avenue N.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

7309 44th Avenue N.

7309 44th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7309 44th Avenue North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Move in June 1st! Large, 3 bedroom 2 bath on Quiet Street with lots of land! - Move in ready NOW! Come see this large, three bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on a large parcel of land and a quiet street. A large and open kitchen comes with lots of counterspace and a refrigerator and oven/stove. The cabinets are freshly painted. The living room is very large for entertaining and has extras large, sunny windows with natural light to show off the freshly painted walls. The hallway bathroom features a large tub and the bedrooms have lots of closet space. The master bedroom has a master bath and shower attached. Must see!

Walk-through video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/xsIZMddey48

Rent is $1,200.00 a month.

To move in: $1,200.00 (first month's rent) plus $1,200.00 (security deposit.)

Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $30.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. The application fee is refunded if you pass!

Please call with any questions. Thank you! This is a not a Section 8 Property.

Jeff: 813-390-9670, Call or Text. Thank you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5767639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 44th Avenue N. have any available units?
7309 44th Avenue N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
Is 7309 44th Avenue N. currently offering any rent specials?
7309 44th Avenue N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 44th Avenue N. pet-friendly?
No, 7309 44th Avenue N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lealman.
Does 7309 44th Avenue N. offer parking?
No, 7309 44th Avenue N. does not offer parking.
Does 7309 44th Avenue N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 44th Avenue N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 44th Avenue N. have a pool?
No, 7309 44th Avenue N. does not have a pool.
Does 7309 44th Avenue N. have accessible units?
No, 7309 44th Avenue N. does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 44th Avenue N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7309 44th Avenue N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7309 44th Avenue N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7309 44th Avenue N. does not have units with air conditioning.

