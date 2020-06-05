7309 44th Avenue N.

Amenities

Move in June 1st! Large, 3 bedroom 2 bath on Quiet Street with lots of land! - Move in ready NOW! Come see this large, three bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on a large parcel of land and a quiet street. A large and open kitchen comes with lots of counterspace and a refrigerator and oven/stove. The cabinets are freshly painted. The living room is very large for entertaining and has extras large, sunny windows with natural light to show off the freshly painted walls. The hallway bathroom features a large tub and the bedrooms have lots of closet space. The master bedroom has a master bath and shower attached. Must see!



Walk-through video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/xsIZMddey48



Rent is $1,200.00 a month.



To move in: $1,200.00 (first month's rent) plus $1,200.00 (security deposit.)



Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $30.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. The application fee is refunded if you pass!



Please call with any questions. Thank you! This is a not a Section 8 Property.



Jeff: 813-390-9670, Call or Text. Thank you!



No Pets Allowed



