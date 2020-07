Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Call Cherie Kelly 208-520-9416-Beulah Park 2 bed 1 bath home. This home offers tile flooring and neutral paint throughout. The laundry is inside for convenience and offers some additional cabinets for storage. The large backyard makes it enjoyable to entertain and is fully fenced also with a screened back patio. The home is located on a quiet street yet close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals etc. Available May 1st