West Lealman, FL
5725 80TH STREET N
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

5725 80TH STREET N

5725 80th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5725 80th Street North, West Lealman, FL 33709
Five Towns

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available in 55 plus community of Five Towns! Two bedroom one and a half bath on first floor of Ivy building. Unit is spacious and has been updated. Patio out back to relax. Laundry facilities on second floor.
Come take a look at this great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5725 80TH STREET N have any available units?
5725 80TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5725 80TH STREET N have?
Some of 5725 80TH STREET N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5725 80TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5725 80TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5725 80TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 5725 80TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lealman.
Does 5725 80TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 5725 80TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 5725 80TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5725 80TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5725 80TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 5725 80TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 5725 80TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5725 80TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5725 80TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5725 80TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5725 80TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5725 80TH STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
