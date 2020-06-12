5725 80TH STREET N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Available in 55 plus community of Five Towns! Two bedroom one and a half bath on first floor of Ivy building. Unit is spacious and has been updated. Patio out back to relax. Laundry facilities on second floor.

