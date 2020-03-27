All apartments in West Lealman
5357 81ST STREET N

5357 81st Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5357 81st Street North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
guest parking
Take advantage of this 2/2 2nd floor unit with covered assigned parking just outside front door with ample visitor parking in well maintained active 55+ community. This updated Unit offers great room floor plan with living/dining room combo, functional kitchen with bright lighting, oversized pantry and newer appliances. Master bedroom offers spacious walk in closet, spacious bathroom. Building exterior has been recently renovated, newer roof, laundry facility, and porches. Complex offers updated swimming pool, shuffleboard courts, Tiki style BBQ area with extra seating, recreation building with tons of activities and functions for residents. Close to Beaches, shopping and restaurants with easy access to interstate for local attractions and airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5357 81ST STREET N have any available units?
5357 81ST STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5357 81ST STREET N have?
Some of 5357 81ST STREET N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5357 81ST STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5357 81ST STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5357 81ST STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 5357 81ST STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lealman.
Does 5357 81ST STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 5357 81ST STREET N offers parking.
Does 5357 81ST STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5357 81ST STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5357 81ST STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 5357 81ST STREET N has a pool.
Does 5357 81ST STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5357 81ST STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5357 81ST STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5357 81ST STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5357 81ST STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5357 81ST STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
