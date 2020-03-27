5357 81ST STREET N

Amenities

Take advantage of this 2/2 2nd floor unit with covered assigned parking just outside front door with ample visitor parking in well maintained active 55+ community. This updated Unit offers great room floor plan with living/dining room combo, functional kitchen with bright lighting, oversized pantry and newer appliances. Master bedroom offers spacious walk in closet, spacious bathroom. Building exterior has been recently renovated, newer roof, laundry facility, and porches. Complex offers updated swimming pool, shuffleboard courts, Tiki style BBQ area with extra seating, recreation building with tons of activities and functions for residents. Close to Beaches, shopping and restaurants with easy access to interstate for local attractions and airport.