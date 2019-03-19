5347 81st Ln N Apt 11

Amenities

Paradise Shores - Call Cherie Kelly @ 727-451-7780. 55+community. This 1 bedroom 1 bath first floor condo has been nicely updated. New flooring, kitchen with wood cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, bath with vanity tile and more. Included in rent is the water, sewer, trash, basic cable and gas for heat, stove and hot water. Community laundry, heated pool, shuffleboard, BBQ grills and bocce ball. Great Location close to shopping, banks, restaurants, 10 minutes to Bay Pines Hospital and minutes to the beach. Available now! Sorry no pets.