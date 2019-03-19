All apartments in West Lealman
5347 81st Ln N Apt 11
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5347 81st Ln N Apt 11

5347 81st Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

5347 81st Lane North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Paradise Shores - Call Cherie Kelly @ 727-451-7780. 55+community. This 1 bedroom 1 bath first floor condo has been nicely updated. New flooring, kitchen with wood cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, bath with vanity tile and more. Included in rent is the water, sewer, trash, basic cable and gas for heat, stove and hot water. Community laundry, heated pool, shuffleboard, BBQ grills and bocce ball. Great Location close to shopping, banks, restaurants, 10 minutes to Bay Pines Hospital and minutes to the beach. Available now! Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5347 81st Ln N Apt 11 have any available units?
5347 81st Ln N Apt 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5347 81st Ln N Apt 11 have?
Some of 5347 81st Ln N Apt 11's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5347 81st Ln N Apt 11 currently offering any rent specials?
5347 81st Ln N Apt 11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5347 81st Ln N Apt 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5347 81st Ln N Apt 11 is pet friendly.
Does 5347 81st Ln N Apt 11 offer parking?
Yes, 5347 81st Ln N Apt 11 does offer parking.
Does 5347 81st Ln N Apt 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5347 81st Ln N Apt 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5347 81st Ln N Apt 11 have a pool?
Yes, 5347 81st Ln N Apt 11 has a pool.
Does 5347 81st Ln N Apt 11 have accessible units?
No, 5347 81st Ln N Apt 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 5347 81st Ln N Apt 11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5347 81st Ln N Apt 11 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5347 81st Ln N Apt 11 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5347 81st Ln N Apt 11 has units with air conditioning.
