Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AC



WOW!! Available is a very nice large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom . Beautiful big house with lots of square footage for you and your family, just minutes to commute and beaches! Schedule your showing today at your most convenient time. It is freshly painted. Tenants pay all the utilities. Pets are allowed . Laundry room inside the unit. EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!