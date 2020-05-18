7254 Aberdeen Court

Amenities

CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Lovely 2 Bed/2 Bath with 17 ft dock and direct access to the Gulf for scalloping. Dock next door is available for use as well. Sleeps 6 (2 Full/Pull-out). 4 kayaks and a canoe available for tenant use. (No paddle boat available). Rental is furnished and utilities are included ($150/cap on electric). Wi-Fi Internet provided. Stand-alone screen enclosed patio for cooking out or just relaxing. Take in a Mermaid Show at the Weeki Wachee State Park, swim or play in the sand at Roger's Park, or fish off the pier at Jenkin's Creek or right in your own back yard. Home rents for $417/3-nights, weekly for $800 or $2200/mo. One small dog considered on individual basis with Non-refundable pet fee of $250. Must be current on shots, spayed/neutered. No pets for stays less than a week. No Smoking or Vaping. Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee $150. Cleaning fee $75 for 3 night stay. Security Deposit is $2200/mo or Security insurance is $79 if booked through VRBO. Check in time is 4 pm or after. Please view VRBO #1403009 calendar for availability and short bookings.