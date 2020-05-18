All apartments in Weeki Wachee Gardens
Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
7254 Aberdeen Court
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:17 PM

7254 Aberdeen Court

7254 Aberdeen Court · (352) 592-7576
Location

7254 Aberdeen Court, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL 34607

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
internet access
CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Lovely 2 Bed/2 Bath with 17 ft dock and direct access to the Gulf for scalloping. Dock next door is available for use as well. Sleeps 6 (2 Full/Pull-out). 4 kayaks and a canoe available for tenant use. (No paddle boat available). Rental is furnished and utilities are included ($150/cap on electric). Wi-Fi Internet provided. Stand-alone screen enclosed patio for cooking out or just relaxing. Take in a Mermaid Show at the Weeki Wachee State Park, swim or play in the sand at Roger's Park, or fish off the pier at Jenkin's Creek or right in your own back yard. Home rents for $417/3-nights, weekly for $800 or $2200/mo. One small dog considered on individual basis with Non-refundable pet fee of $250. Must be current on shots, spayed/neutered. No pets for stays less than a week. No Smoking or Vaping. Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee $150. Cleaning fee $75 for 3 night stay. Security Deposit is $2200/mo or Security insurance is $79 if booked through VRBO. Check in time is 4 pm or after. Please view VRBO #1403009 calendar for availability and short bookings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7254 Aberdeen Court have any available units?
7254 Aberdeen Court has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7254 Aberdeen Court have?
Some of 7254 Aberdeen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7254 Aberdeen Court currently offering any rent specials?
7254 Aberdeen Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7254 Aberdeen Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7254 Aberdeen Court is pet friendly.
Does 7254 Aberdeen Court offer parking?
No, 7254 Aberdeen Court does not offer parking.
Does 7254 Aberdeen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7254 Aberdeen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7254 Aberdeen Court have a pool?
Yes, 7254 Aberdeen Court has a pool.
Does 7254 Aberdeen Court have accessible units?
No, 7254 Aberdeen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7254 Aberdeen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7254 Aberdeen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7254 Aberdeen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7254 Aberdeen Court does not have units with air conditioning.
