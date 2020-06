Amenities

AVAILABLE AUG-NOV 2020 INCLUSIVE. AND JAN 2021. NEXT AVAILABLE APRIL 2021. Beautifully decorated & fully equipped Waterfront Home. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2 Car Garage. Sleeps 8 (King/Queen/Twins & Blow-up Mattress. Just bring your personal belongings and be prepared to enjoy the good life the Nature Coast provides! Relax on the screened porch and watch the manatees or kayak to the springs just around the corner. Utilities included. $150/mo cap on electric. Basic Cable/Internet provided. Come vacation in old Florida in a modern home with all the luxuries you want on a vacation. NO Pets and NO Smoking/Vaping. $150 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee. APPLICATION PENDING FEB/MAR 2021. No Annual Rentals. Tenant must sign Hold Harmless in order to use Dock and Kayaks.