6447 Bass Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool internet access

AVAILABLE MAY 1 - DEC 30, 2020 AND AFTER APRIL 1 2021. Cute and Cozy 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Waterfront Vacation Home in Weeki Wachee River Estates. Located just off Cortez Blvd. (FL 50), this rental is within minutes to Pine Island Beach, the Weeki Wachee State Park, Restaurants, Shopping and more. Kayak to the Weeki Wachee River, Hospital Hole or Roger's Park. Swim with the Manatees or venture to Tampa in less than an hour. Utilities included ($150/mo cap on electric). Wifi and basic cable also included. Sleeps 4. Fireplace does not work and is for decoration only. Fish or swim off the new dock or relax on the lovely patio area. 1st months rent due at lease signing. Balance of rent and fees due at check in. Security is equal to one months rent. $250 non-refundable pet fee. Dogs allowed. $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. NO Smoking and NO Vaping. Annual Rental available if no upcoming leases.