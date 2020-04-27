All apartments in Weeki Wachee Gardens
Find more places like 6447 Bass Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
/
6447 Bass Road
Last updated April 27 2020 at 11:17 PM

6447 Bass Road

6447 Bass Road · (352) 592-7576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Weeki Wachee Gardens
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6447 Bass Road, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL 34607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - DEC 30, 2020 AND AFTER APRIL 1 2021. Cute and Cozy 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Waterfront Vacation Home in Weeki Wachee River Estates. Located just off Cortez Blvd. (FL 50), this rental is within minutes to Pine Island Beach, the Weeki Wachee State Park, Restaurants, Shopping and more. Kayak to the Weeki Wachee River, Hospital Hole or Roger's Park. Swim with the Manatees or venture to Tampa in less than an hour. Utilities included ($150/mo cap on electric). Wifi and basic cable also included. Sleeps 4. Fireplace does not work and is for decoration only. Fish or swim off the new dock or relax on the lovely patio area. 1st months rent due at lease signing. Balance of rent and fees due at check in. Security is equal to one months rent. $250 non-refundable pet fee. Dogs allowed. $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. NO Smoking and NO Vaping. Annual Rental available if no upcoming leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6447 Bass Road have any available units?
6447 Bass Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6447 Bass Road have?
Some of 6447 Bass Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6447 Bass Road currently offering any rent specials?
6447 Bass Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6447 Bass Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6447 Bass Road is pet friendly.
Does 6447 Bass Road offer parking?
No, 6447 Bass Road does not offer parking.
Does 6447 Bass Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6447 Bass Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6447 Bass Road have a pool?
Yes, 6447 Bass Road has a pool.
Does 6447 Bass Road have accessible units?
No, 6447 Bass Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6447 Bass Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6447 Bass Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6447 Bass Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6447 Bass Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6447 Bass Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Weeki Wachee Gardens 2 BedroomsWeeki Wachee Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Weeki Wachee Gardens Apartments with GarageWeeki Wachee Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Weeki Wachee Gardens Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLOcala, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL
Belleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity