Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:26 AM

6300 Theodan Street

6300 Theodan Street · (352) 592-7576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6300 Theodan Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL 34607

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cable included
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
DISCOUNTED RATE AVAILABLE FOR FIRST RESPONDERS DURING COVID-19. AVAILABLE NOW THRU DECEMBER. Leased Dec 15, 2020 - March 15, 2021. Built in 2018, this Comfortable 3 BR/2 BA Furnished Waterfront Vacation Rental has Direct Access to the Weeki Wachee River & the Gulf of Mexico. Ample seating and sleeping space for 6 (King/2 Queens). Utilities, Wifi & Basic Cable included in Rent. $150/mo cap on electric. Kayaks & Paddle Boards available for Tenant Use. Ride the clear blue waters of the Weeki Wachee River, check out Hospital Hole where Manatees gather & the water is rumored to have healing powers or venture on to Linda Pederson Park, Jenkins Creek, Roger's Park, Pine Island or the Gulf of Mexico. Lots to see and do on Florida's Gulf Coast. We are less than an hour from Tampa, St. Pete & Clearwater. First month's rent is due at lease signing. Balance of rent/security & fees due at check in. No Smoking or Vaping! 3+ Month lease preferred but will rent month to month. NO PETS. $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. Available for shorter Rentals on Airbnb ID#19826380. No Annual Rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

