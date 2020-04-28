6300 Theodan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher cable included microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

DISCOUNTED RATE AVAILABLE FOR FIRST RESPONDERS DURING COVID-19. AVAILABLE NOW THRU DECEMBER. Leased Dec 15, 2020 - March 15, 2021. Built in 2018, this Comfortable 3 BR/2 BA Furnished Waterfront Vacation Rental has Direct Access to the Weeki Wachee River & the Gulf of Mexico. Ample seating and sleeping space for 6 (King/2 Queens). Utilities, Wifi & Basic Cable included in Rent. $150/mo cap on electric. Kayaks & Paddle Boards available for Tenant Use. Ride the clear blue waters of the Weeki Wachee River, check out Hospital Hole where Manatees gather & the water is rumored to have healing powers or venture on to Linda Pederson Park, Jenkins Creek, Roger's Park, Pine Island or the Gulf of Mexico. Lots to see and do on Florida's Gulf Coast. We are less than an hour from Tampa, St. Pete & Clearwater. First month's rent is due at lease signing. Balance of rent/security & fees due at check in. No Smoking or Vaping! 3+ Month lease preferred but will rent month to month. NO PETS. $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. Available for shorter Rentals on Airbnb ID#19826380. No Annual Rentals.