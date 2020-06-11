All apartments in Weeki Wachee Gardens
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

6289 Theodan Street

6289 Theodan Street · (352) 592-7576
Location

6289 Theodan Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL 34607

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE AFTER 7/1/20. Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Vacation Home located on the Palm Canal which leads to the Big Cypress Canal, the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico. Light and bright with vaulted ceilings, skylight and full water views from the Kitchen, Dining Area, large Living Room and Florida Room. Large deck and newer dock. Utilities, Wifi, Trash pick up and Lawn Care included in Rent. $150/mo cap on electric. Sleeps 6 (King/Twins/Pull-out). Portacrib, high chair and baby gate available. Minutes to the Weeki Wachee State Park, Roger's Park, Linda Pederson Park, Jenkin's Creek, Pine Island, several local restaurants, shopping, and more. Kayaks and Bikes provided for tenant use. 1st month rent due at lease singing. Remaining rent, security and fees due at check-in. No Smoking or Vaping & No Pets. $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. No Annual Rentals. Available thru VRBO for shorter vacation rentals ID# 1564791.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6289 Theodan Street have any available units?
6289 Theodan Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6289 Theodan Street have?
Some of 6289 Theodan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6289 Theodan Street currently offering any rent specials?
6289 Theodan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6289 Theodan Street pet-friendly?
No, 6289 Theodan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weeki Wachee Gardens.
Does 6289 Theodan Street offer parking?
Yes, 6289 Theodan Street does offer parking.
Does 6289 Theodan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6289 Theodan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6289 Theodan Street have a pool?
No, 6289 Theodan Street does not have a pool.
Does 6289 Theodan Street have accessible units?
No, 6289 Theodan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6289 Theodan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6289 Theodan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6289 Theodan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6289 Theodan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
