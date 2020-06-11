6289 Theodan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE AFTER 7/1/20. Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Vacation Home located on the Palm Canal which leads to the Big Cypress Canal, the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico. Light and bright with vaulted ceilings, skylight and full water views from the Kitchen, Dining Area, large Living Room and Florida Room. Large deck and newer dock. Utilities, Wifi, Trash pick up and Lawn Care included in Rent. $150/mo cap on electric. Sleeps 6 (King/Twins/Pull-out). Portacrib, high chair and baby gate available. Minutes to the Weeki Wachee State Park, Roger's Park, Linda Pederson Park, Jenkin's Creek, Pine Island, several local restaurants, shopping, and more. Kayaks and Bikes provided for tenant use. 1st month rent due at lease singing. Remaining rent, security and fees due at check-in. No Smoking or Vaping & No Pets. $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. No Annual Rentals. Available thru VRBO for shorter vacation rentals ID# 1564791.