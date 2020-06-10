All apartments in Weeki Wachee Gardens
5241 Alpaca Drive

5241 Alpaca Drive · (352) 592-7576
Location

5241 Alpaca Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL 34607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - DEC 28, 2020. Leased Jan/Feb/Mar 2021. Furnished 3 BR/2 BA Waterfront Seasonal Vacation Rental in Weeki Wachee Gardens. Sleeps seven (Queen/King/Twins/Daybed). No annual rentals. Fenced back yard, Corner lot, new floating dock. Close to Restaurants, shopping, parks and more. Utilities included ($150 cap on electric). Basic cable and Wireless Internet provided. TV's in Living Room and Master. Kayaks available for tenant use at tenant risk. Direct Access to the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico. Small dogs allowed with Non-refundable pet fee of $250. $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. First Month's rent due at signing. Balance of rent/fees due at occupancy. Taxes included in rent price. Security equal to 1 x Rent. Park in the side yard. No Smoking or Vaping. Use Kayaks and Dock at your own risk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5241 Alpaca Drive have any available units?
5241 Alpaca Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5241 Alpaca Drive have?
Some of 5241 Alpaca Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5241 Alpaca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5241 Alpaca Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5241 Alpaca Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5241 Alpaca Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5241 Alpaca Drive offer parking?
No, 5241 Alpaca Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5241 Alpaca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5241 Alpaca Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5241 Alpaca Drive have a pool?
No, 5241 Alpaca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5241 Alpaca Drive have accessible units?
No, 5241 Alpaca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5241 Alpaca Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5241 Alpaca Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5241 Alpaca Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5241 Alpaca Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
