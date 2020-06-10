5241 Alpaca Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

AVAILABLE MAY 1 - DEC 28, 2020. Leased Jan/Feb/Mar 2021. Furnished 3 BR/2 BA Waterfront Seasonal Vacation Rental in Weeki Wachee Gardens. Sleeps seven (Queen/King/Twins/Daybed). No annual rentals. Fenced back yard, Corner lot, new floating dock. Close to Restaurants, shopping, parks and more. Utilities included ($150 cap on electric). Basic cable and Wireless Internet provided. TV's in Living Room and Master. Kayaks available for tenant use at tenant risk. Direct Access to the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico. Small dogs allowed with Non-refundable pet fee of $250. $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. First Month's rent due at signing. Balance of rent/fees due at occupancy. Taxes included in rent price. Security equal to 1 x Rent. Park in the side yard. No Smoking or Vaping. Use Kayaks and Dock at your own risk.