Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:42 AM

79 Apartments for rent in Wabasso Beach, FL with garage

Wabasso Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8804 S Sea Oaks Way
8804 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Enjoy this beautifully furnished Oceanfront 3 bed 3 bath that is perfectly setup for your vacation. Walk down your private steps to the Ocean, relax by one of the pools, or use the wrap around porch to enjoy the sunrise.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8725 Lakeside Boulevard
8725 Lakeside Boulevard, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy stunning views of the Indian River from this 2br/2ba villa. The spacious villa includes vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, a glass enclosed porch, & a Master suite with river views. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1440 Winding Oaks Circle
1440 Winding Oaks Circle West, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location for this 2 BR/2BA downstairs condo w/1car gar, Enclosed porch w/garden view and high ceilings. Master BR has area for a small office and walk in closet. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee $19.26/day.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9465 Frangipani Drive
9465 Frangipani Drive, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Charming island bungalow available for monthly/seasonal/annual rental. Fully furnished/turn-key. Pet friendly - Quiet neighborhood just a few blocks from beach. Tropical private backyard with screened patio. Fully equipped kitchen.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1821 E Barefoot Place
1821 East Barefoot Place, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Bright, Renovated, Key West Style 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home available one house from the ocean. Season: 1 month $9000 per mth, 2 months $8000 per mth, 3 months $7000 pr mth . Sizes are approx/subj to error.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8705 Palm Tree Lane
8705 Palm Tree Ln, Wabasso Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Beautiful 4/2.5 cottage sleeps 8 comfortably situated in private cul-de-sac. Just a quick walk to the beach and all the other great amenities of Sea Oaks. Also available weekly- $1,800. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.
Results within 1 mile of Wabasso Beach

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8080 S Seacrest Drive
8080 South Seacrest Drive, Indian River County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
Rent in style this year in your own super private luxurious Orchid Isle Estate home in lovely Vero Beach. Navigable deep water allows for larger boat access to your home with 2 boat lifts on private dock.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8416 Oceanside Dr F-12
8416 Oceanside Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Next available Jan 2021. Dog friendly. Oceanfront, tastefully fully furnished. Totally refurbished kitchen, baths. Stainless appliances and granite counters. King beds in master and guest, twin in BR 3. Screened and Impact Sliders.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
550 N Sundance Trail
550 North Sundance Trail, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
Spacious and charming 3/2.5 open floor plan with screened heated private pool. Vaulted ceilings with cooks kitchen and large island, gas cooktop and updated master bath. Great location to vacation. are approx/subj to error.
Results within 5 miles of Wabasso Beach

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
193 Mabry Street
193 Mabry Street, Sebastian, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
902 sqft
Cute as a button! Owner busy putting a fresh coast of paint on the living space and on the exterior. This 2BR, 1BA, 1 car garage home offers a large living room, dining area and updated kitchen. The yard is fully fenced with privacy fence.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14.
1825 Bridgepointe Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
300 Park Shores Court
300 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1583 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 2.5 bath Concrete Block town home on quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Park Shores community. Granite counter tops in the beautiful kitchen, Screened porch, one car garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5601 Highway A1a
5601 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5538 40th Avenue
5538 40th Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Elegant, sophisticated as any new construction. This beautiful 4BR/3BA home offers an elegant floor plan. Enjoy spacious rooms/open design w/lots of windows. Formal DR/LR & huge Family Room. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Impact windows.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
925 Pebble Lane
925 Pebble Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2400 sqft
Renovated Heated pool home 2 houses from dedicated beach access on quiet street in prestigious Indian River Shores Community.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5558 51st Avenue
5558 51st Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Turnkey Rental for both off season and seasonal renting. Enjoy all that VeroLago has to offer in this gorgeous once Model Home. Great open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with Lake views. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gate Secured.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
901 S Fleming Street
901 South Fleming Street, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Lawn Care included! Located in prestigious Harbor Point Subdivision with Boats and Motor Homes allowed. Featuring 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6042 Scott Story Way
6042 Scott Story Way, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1749 sqft
Welcome to The Villas At Summerlake North! Beautiful, newly built CBS 3 BD/ 2 BA villa features a two bay garage, open floorplan, gourmet kitchen with solid maple 36'' alibaster colored cabinets, SS appliances, crown molding, tiled flooring in main

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5400 Corsica Place
5400 Corsica Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
DiVOSTA Signature Oakmont Base Model 3/2/2 with side entry garage. Investment home has been consistently managed/leased. Well cared for and in move-in condition, ready for buyer elective updating in their own time.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5964 River Run Drive
5964 South River Run Drive, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Direct Riverfront Condo in coveted "A" Bldg. 35 feet of covered balcony, 180+ degrees of majestic river views & lifetimeof soothing sunrises. Boat slip available w/ lift sold separately. Clubhouse, heated pool, tennis & gym.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
13060 Highway A1A
13060 Highway A1a, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Vero Beach ocean-to-river rental close to Sebastian Inlet. Top 2 floors, bottom apt, or whole house options available ranging from $4,500 to $6,000. Fully furnished.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
40 S Caserea Court
40 South Caserea Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Relax in this home away from home, reading in the den or sunbathing by the private pool. Minutes away from beach, dwntn shops, & restaurants you can choose to be in the center of it all. Home is open floor plan with 2 bed & 2 bath with den.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5853 Pine Ridge Circle
5853 Pine Ridge Circle, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spectacular Mediterranean Style Home, built to the highest standards, in a gated 55+ community with 41 homes.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
501 N Swim Club Drive
501 North Swim Club Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Available Rental 3BR CONDO WITH OVER 3400sf PLUS COVERED WRAPAROUND VERANDAS, LAKE VIEWS, PRIVATE ELEVATOR, 2-CAR A/C GARAGE AND STORAGE.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wabasso Beach, FL

Wabasso Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

