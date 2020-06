Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room pool tennis court

Enjoy this Cottage that will allow Walks to the Beach Club, Tennis & Fitness Center. Fully renovated to offer the best of Sea Oaks. Two fully enclosed porches making a breakfast nook & "game room". Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.