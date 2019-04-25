All apartments in Vineyards
Home
/
Vineyards, FL
/
306 Monterey DR
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:25 AM

306 Monterey DR

306 Monterey Drive · (917) 584-1964
Location

306 Monterey Drive, Vineyards, FL 34119
Vineyards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Live in the Vineyards! Private home in Valley Oaks. Recently updated with clean, modern furnishings. Split floor plan with large screened lanai. Spacious master suite with king bed. Master bath features a separate tub and shower. French doors open out to the lanai. Guest bedrooms each have a queen bed, and share a full bath that is also accessible from the lanai. Family room off an open kitchen with a breakfast nook. Formal dining area and sunny formal living room with French doors. The home is fully furnished with attached two car garage and laundry room. The lanai offers direct western exposure with a large swimming pool, gas grill, and plenty of seating. Fiber Optic integration to support High Definition TV, next generation Internet, and carrier class telephone services included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Monterey DR have any available units?
306 Monterey DR has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 Monterey DR have?
Some of 306 Monterey DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Monterey DR currently offering any rent specials?
306 Monterey DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Monterey DR pet-friendly?
No, 306 Monterey DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vineyards.
Does 306 Monterey DR offer parking?
Yes, 306 Monterey DR does offer parking.
Does 306 Monterey DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Monterey DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Monterey DR have a pool?
Yes, 306 Monterey DR has a pool.
Does 306 Monterey DR have accessible units?
No, 306 Monterey DR does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Monterey DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Monterey DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Monterey DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Monterey DR does not have units with air conditioning.
