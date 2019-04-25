306 Monterey DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Live in the Vineyards! Private home in Valley Oaks. Recently updated with clean, modern furnishings. Split floor plan with large screened lanai. Spacious master suite with king bed. Master bath features a separate tub and shower. French doors open out to the lanai. Guest bedrooms each have a queen bed, and share a full bath that is also accessible from the lanai. Family room off an open kitchen with a breakfast nook. Formal dining area and sunny formal living room with French doors. The home is fully furnished with attached two car garage and laundry room. The lanai offers direct western exposure with a large swimming pool, gas grill, and plenty of seating. Fiber Optic integration to support High Definition TV, next generation Internet, and carrier class telephone services included.