Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

149 Apartments for rent in Villas, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Villas renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y...
1 of 54

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1660 Pine Valley DR
1660 Pine Valley Drive, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Last-minute seasonal rental, experience what the sunshine state has to offer! Excellent community with plenty of things to do, golf course included, pools throughout the community, courtyards that face the golf course, the clubhouse includes a

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
14380 Riva Del Lago DR
14380 Riva Del Lago Dr, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1612 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nicely furnished three bedroom, three bath high-rise condominium with a sweeping view over 300-acre Lakes Park available for short term and seasonal rental. Ideal short term home for seasonal visitors and executives.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6102 Augusta DR
6102 Augusta Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
OFF SEASON RENTAL. Available beginning May 1, 2020 through November 30th 2020 with MINIMUM of 180 day lease. 55 & OVER only.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5630 Chelsey LN
5630 Chelsey Lane, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful 2 bedroom carriage home is a corner unit and is located in the heart of South Fort Myers! Bell Tower Park sits adjacent to Bell Tower Shops that offers upscale dining, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
14100 Cambridge DR
14100 Cambridge Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
STILL AVAILABLE FOR APRIL 2020 THROUGH OCTOBER 2020. Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom condo in Bell Tower Park, a gated community, conveniently located off of US 41.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5865 Trailwinds DR
5865 Trailwinds Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
WOW! Beautifully updated first floor 2BR + Den/2Bath "Turnkey" condo in quiet gated well maintained active golf course community. Great view, located across from pool and BBQ patio. Basic Cable TV and Water & Sewer included in rent.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5685 Trailwinds DR
5685 Trailwinds Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
GREAT 3BR/2BA "TURNKEY' ELEVATOR, END UNIT IN QUIET WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO EVERYTHING IN FT. MYERS. TILE THRU-OUT, GLASS ENCLOSED LANAI AND WELL APPOINTED. SHORT WALK TO POOL, BBQ PATIO AND CLUBHOUSE.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612
12610 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
623 sqft
Venetian Palms - Venetian Palms is close to shopping and entertainment and boasts two crystal clear blue swimming pools, a hot tub, exercise gym, volleyball court and more! Turnkey furnished, including TV, linens, kitchen utensils, etc.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603
14300 Riva Del Lago Dr, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1862 sqft
Gorgeous 6th floor 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo - Riva Del Lago is Conveniently located in the Heart of South Fort Myers. Close to shopping, restaurants, only 15 minutes away from airport and beaches.
Results within 1 mile of Villas
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 12:05pm
$
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
14500 Summerlin Trace CT
14500 Summerlin Trace Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Turnkey and ready to go! Bring your furry friend to this top floor condo in a quite centrally located community.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
7650 Gladiolus DR
7650 Gladiolus Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,399
Amavida- A Love of Life.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
14951 Reflection Key CIR
14951 Reflection Key Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Looking for a carefree seasonal home away from home during winter? Relocating to sunny Fort Myers and not yet sure where to stay? Make the serene Reflection Key community your temporary Florida home base! This lushly landscaped community offers a

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
13170 Bella Casa CIR
13170 Bella Casa Circle, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Like new and even more upgrades have been added to this lovely condo. Centrally located near beaches, shopping dining, entertainment and medical centers. The community has a great clubhouse with pool, spa, fitness area and is a gated community .

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
14961 Reflection Key CIR
14961 Reflection Key Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
Annual Rental in Fort Myers- Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 bath 1,504 sq ft, 2nd floor condo with a den or bonus room located in Reflection Key, a gated community, neighboring Lakes Park with private entry! Available fully furnished or unfurnished, this

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
13 Punta CT
13 Punta Court, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Jamaica Bay is an age restricted 45+ community with amazing amenities. Move-in Ready 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with large Florida room and huge laundry room with plenty of storage space or even use it as a hobby room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6321 Aragon WAY
6321 Aragon Way, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This huge 1 bedroom first floor corner unit is the lowest price in Tuscany Gardens.Private views of preserve that will make you feel like you are away from the world in your peaceful condo.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
14001 Lake Mahogany BLVD
14001 Lake Mahogany Boulevard, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Great South Ft. Myers location. Close to many amenities, beach, shopping, dining and list goes on. This Coach home is located in a gated community that offers, community swimming pools, club house, exercise room, tennis courts and more.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
8251 Pathfinder LOOP
8251 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6481 Aragon WAY
6481 Aragon Way, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1085 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/15/2020!! This great 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condominium home at Tuscany Gardens off Plantation Road and Daniels Parkway.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
13141 Bella Casa CIR
13141 Bella Casa Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condominium available for rent in the gated community of Bella Casa. This second floor unit features brand new carpet and paint, modern cabinets with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, .

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
13190 Bella Casa CIR
13190 Bella Casa Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
You'll love coming home to this FURNISHED Bella Casa Luxury 2/2 Condominium with water INCLUDED in the rent! This home features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, tile in the main living areas, double sinks and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Villas, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Villas renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

