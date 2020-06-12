/
3 bedroom apartments
232 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Villas, FL
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603
14300 Riva Del Lago Dr, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1696 sqft
Gorgeous 6th floor 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo - Riva Del Lago is Conveniently located in the Heart of South Fort Myers. Close to shopping, restaurants, only 15 minutes away from airport and beaches.
6433 Morgan La Fee LN
6433 Morgan La Fee Lane, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
Ask about the Move In Special! Rare and unique rental home now available in Camelot right off Daniels Pkwy just 1 minute from US41...
14380 Riva Del Lago DR
14380 Riva Del Lago Dr, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1612 sqft
Very nicely furnished three bedroom, three bath high-rise condominium with a sweeping view over 300-acre Lakes Park available for short term and seasonal rental. Ideal short term home for seasonal visitors and executives.
2249 Gorham AVE
2249 Gorham Avenue, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Booking now for 2021 Season. Seasonal rental available - 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Fenced yard with deck in back and screened lanai between house & laundry room. Small pet under 35 lbs allowed with owner approval.
7128 Almendro TER
7128 Alamandro Terrace, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Rare find in a quiet community! A great 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse conveniently located near FSW & Barbara B Mann, near College Pkwy between US 41 and Summerlin Rd. Private courtyard features partial screened lanai and open patio.
5685 Trailwinds DR
5685 Trailwinds Drive, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
GREAT 3BR/2BA "TURNKEY' ELEVATOR, END UNIT IN QUIET WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO EVERYTHING IN FT. MYERS. TILE THRU-OUT, GLASS ENCLOSED LANAI AND WELL APPOINTED. SHORT WALK TO POOL, BBQ PATIO AND CLUBHOUSE.
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
6798 Overlook DR
6798 Overlook Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
4-2-2 Single Family Home. 3 lot site with over 2400 sq ft that was completely renovated. Beautiful Southwestern views overlooking the pond & located on the 3rd hole of Cypress Lake Country Club Golf Course in your own own backyard.
Whiskey Creek
5469 Beaujolais Lane
5469 Beaujolaise Lane, Whiskey Creek, FL
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299823 Gorgeous 4/2.5/3 pool home located on a canal in Whiskey Creek. This home has over 2500 sq.
13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150
13140 Bella Casa Cir 2150, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1394 sqft
BELLA CASA-3 BED/2 BATH-SECOND FLOOR END UNIT-FULLY FURNISHED - FULLY FURNISHED-2ND FLOOR - 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH, CORNER UNIT IN 2 STORY BUILDING WITH PRESERVE VIEW.
7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413
7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Reflection Lakes - 3/2.5 FURNISHED TOWNHOME AT REFLECTION LAKES! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse has spacious rooms, 12-foot ceilings and is fully furnished. A first floor master bedroom and bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and bath upstairs.
8082 Summerfield ST
8082 Summerfield Street, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Gorgeous and spacious 3 bedroom townhome close to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Causeway. Come home relax on your private lanai with the calm lake view. Walk a block to Lakes Park or bike and enjoy all the amenities of the Park.
209 3rd ST
209 3rd St, Page Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Newly remodeled duplex with stainless steel appliances New vynly floors! Freshly painted Central location. Both sides of duplex are available. Call now to schedule your showing!
7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP
7851 Lake Sawgrass Loop, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Fabulous Community in one of the best locations in South Ft. Myers. This beautiful townhouse with master bedroom on the first floor is ready for you. Big walk-in closet in the master bedroom.
Whiskey Creek
5227 Selby DR
5227 Selby Drive, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
May 17th 2020 and after. Fully renovated Turnkey/Furnished Short Term and/OR Winter Season Pool home rental in the heart of Fort Myers in lovely Whiskey Creek subdivision. Pay as you play golf executive golf course.
6461 Aragon WAY
6461 Aragon Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Wood flooring throughout the home with tile in wet areas. Stainless steel appliances. In home, Washer and Dryer included. Private screened lanai has additional storage area. Large resort pool is situated on a large lake.
14001 Lake Mahogany BLVD
14001 Lake Mahogany Boulevard, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Great South Ft. Myers location. Close to many amenities, beach, shopping, dining and list goes on. This Coach home is located in a gated community that offers, community swimming pools, club house, exercise room, tennis courts and more.
6361 Aragon WAY
6361 Aragon Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1364 sqft
Owner will rent as furnished, unfurnished or partially furnished. If prospective tenant wants to rent unfurnished owner will place furnishings in storage. Rent is $1,500 per month.
14705 Summer Rose WAY
14705 Summer Rose Way, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful Berkley model town home, only lived in two years. Upgraded with ceiling fans, lighting, tile back splash.
11602 Plantation Preserve CIR S
11602 Plantation Preserve Circle South, Lee County, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11602 Plantation Preserve CIR S in Lee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Whiskey Creek
1361 Wainwright WAY
1361 Wainwright Way, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Gulf Access pool home with boat lift in beautiful Whiskey Creek. Available furnished or unfurnished. This home sits at the end of the cul-de-sac and features a formal dining room, glassed lanai and a screened lanai.
7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP
7856 Lake Sawgrass Loop, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Unfurnished Reflection Lakes rental. Available immediately! No pets allowed. 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms / 1 car garage. All solid surface flooring, and well appointed. Reflection Lakes is a great place to live.
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
