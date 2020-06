Amenities

recently renovated tennis court media room furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities media room tennis court

Gorgeous 2 bedroom golf course view condo in the sought after Seven Lakes Community with many amenities. Go golfing, swimming, theater, tennis, pickleball, woodworking shop, crafts, and much more. This condo has been remodeled with gorgeous tile and spacious kitchen. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished owner prefers an annual rental but will do six months and a day. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and close to beaches.