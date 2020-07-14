5472 Governors DR

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Annual Rental in Fort Myers -UNIQUE & RARELY AVAILABLE 2/2 attached villa with a 1 car garage with just under 1100 square feet of living space under air in the sought after hidden gem of a location known as Governors Island right off Daniels Pkwy and US41. This unit has a wonderful view of the lake and has wood flooring throughout with tile in kitchen and bathrooms and is ready for immediate occupancy. Boasting vaulted

ceilings, updated baths, large eat-in kitchen and screened lanai. This villa has SO much to offer. Live close to everything yet feel like you're away from it all. Walking distance to Bell Tower shops, movie theater, restaurants, and more! Within 15-20 minute drive from the beaches, as well as the airport. This is a gated community with a private pool for the residents of Governors Island. No pets or smoking permitted. Trash removal and lawn care included.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.