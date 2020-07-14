All apartments in Villas
5472 Governors DR
5472 Governors DR

5472 Governors Drive · (239) 482-8040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5472 Governors Drive, Villas, FL 33907

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Annual Rental in Fort Myers -UNIQUE & RARELY AVAILABLE 2/2 attached villa with a 1 car garage with just under 1100 square feet of living space under air in the sought after hidden gem of a location known as Governors Island right off Daniels Pkwy and US41. This unit has a wonderful view of the lake and has wood flooring throughout with tile in kitchen and bathrooms and is ready for immediate occupancy. Boasting vaulted
ceilings, updated baths, large eat-in kitchen and screened lanai. This villa has SO much to offer. Live close to everything yet feel like you're away from it all. Walking distance to Bell Tower shops, movie theater, restaurants, and more! Within 15-20 minute drive from the beaches, as well as the airport. This is a gated community with a private pool for the residents of Governors Island. No pets or smoking permitted. Trash removal and lawn care included.

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5472 Governors DR have any available units?
5472 Governors DR has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5472 Governors DR have?
Some of 5472 Governors DR's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5472 Governors DR currently offering any rent specials?
5472 Governors DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5472 Governors DR pet-friendly?
No, 5472 Governors DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villas.
Does 5472 Governors DR offer parking?
Yes, 5472 Governors DR offers parking.
Does 5472 Governors DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5472 Governors DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5472 Governors DR have a pool?
Yes, 5472 Governors DR has a pool.
Does 5472 Governors DR have accessible units?
No, 5472 Governors DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5472 Governors DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5472 Governors DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5472 Governors DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5472 Governors DR does not have units with air conditioning.
