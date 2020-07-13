/
apartments with pool
47 Apartments for rent in Villano Beach, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
110 Ocean Hollow Lane
110 Ocean Hollow Lane, Villano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
964 sqft
Come view the third floor STUNNING ocean views and live like you're on vacation year round! The peaceful feeling this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo gives you is priceless.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1901 WINDJAMMER LN
1901 Windjammer Lane, Villano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3005 sqft
Immaculate three story Mediterranean Townhouse overlooking the Intracoastal. This home is equipped with private elevator. Lot is like a manicured park with towering Oaks.
Results within 5 miles of Villano Beach
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
6 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1387 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
947 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans, this community features a stunning beach location, grassy areas, and pet-friendly units with in-unit air conditioning, dishwasher and recent renovations. Kitchens feature refrigerators and ranges.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
210 16th Street
210 16th Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Beautiful 3rd Floor Condo With Small Ocean Views. This Updated Condo Boasts 2 Bedrooms,2 Bath,And A Spacious Screened In Patio. The Kitchen Comes Equipped With New Appliances,A Quartz Countertop,Under Cabinet Lights,And A Beautiful Apron Sinks.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
North Davis Shores
33 Comares
33 Comares Avenue, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1610 sqft
Stunning Corona Del Mar Waterfront Condo With Boat Slip! Gorgeous And Fully Updated With High End Finishes Throughout Its 1600 Sqft Of Coastal Bliss.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302
440 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community - VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community 2/2 Apartment, 3rd level private screened balcony looking over the lake featuring 1,085 sq ft. of living space near historic downtown.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
997 Oak Arbor Circle
997 Oak Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1664 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom home in Heritage Park! - Come see this beautifully updated home in Heritage Park! This home features an open floorplan and serene lake views! All 4 bedrooms have carpet, and the main living areas are a beautiful
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
17205 Harbour Vista Circle
17205 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
Partially Furnished 2nd Floor 2 Bed/2 Bath Granada Floor Plan Located In The Preserve On Anastasia Island. Formal Dining Room With Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar. Laundry Right Off The Kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1831 Vista Cove
1831 Vista Cove Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1459 sqft
Second Floor Unit With Nice Screened In Patio. 3 Br/2ba Split Floor Plan. The Community Has A Clubhouse,Pool & On-site Rv Boat Storage. Great Location Close To Everything. Sorry,No Pets Considered.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1050 BELLA VISTA BLVD
1050 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1182 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of St Augustine at Las Palmas! This gated community is located right on the water. Enjoy spectacular sunsets & the natural marsh views from your newly screened lanai on the 3rd floor.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
204 Pine Arbor Circle
204 Pine Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2404 sqft
Expansive 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home Located In Heritage Park Features An Additional Bonus Room Upstairs As Well As A Screened In Lanai. You Will Have More Than Enough Room For Your Family In This Home.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Lincolnville
123 Moore St
123 Moore Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1001 Bella Vista Blvd 105
1001 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
978 sqft
Las Palmas Condo With Attached Garage! 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo With Open Living Space On 2nd Floor. Great Opportunity To Live In This Beautiful Gated Community Situated On The Instracoastal With Pool,Tennis,Clubhouse & Tennis Courts.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4000 Grande Vista Blvd
4000 Grande Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1102 sqft
Modern And Comfortably Furnished Town Home. Light Wood Plank Flooring And Modern Conveniences Include Flat Screen Tvs,Electric Fireplace,Modern Decor Make This Feel Like Home.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
14 Park Terrace Drive
14 Park Terrace Drive, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2275 sqft
This Beautiful Home Is Available For Minimum 2 Months Rental Starting August 1,2020. Fully Furnished 3/2 With Sparkling Pool And Outdoor Living Area. All Utilites,Cable And Wifi Are Included.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1005 Bella Vista Blvd 305
1005 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Yearly Rental! This Condo Located In Beautiful Las Palmas Has 2 Bedrooms And 2 Full Baths. Enjoy The Privacy Of This 3rd Floor Condo And All The Amenities Las Palmas Has To Offer.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
371 Hefferon Drive
371 Hefferon Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2157 sqft
Spread Out In This 4 Bedroom,2 Bath Single Family Home Located In Heritage Park. Open Concept With A Split Floor Plan. Expansive Master Bedroom With Ensuite Featuring A Seperate Tub And Shower.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1255 PONCE ISLAND DR
1255 Ponce Island Drive, St. Johns County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
725 sqft
Come see this adorable loft style condo with private balcony, fully remodeled. This hidden neighborhood is just north of the city gates and is as peaceful as it gets. The neighborhood is lush with old oak trees and loads of natural plants.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
747 E Red House Branch Rd
747 East Red House Branch Road, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2287 sqft
This Solid Brick Beauty Is Move In Ready. New Kitchen,Paint And Carpet! Oversize Lot That Backs Up To A Nature Preserve. Skillfully Landscaped To Give Privacy From The Neighbors With An Irrigation System.
Last updated February 16 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
560 Florida Club Blvd
560 Florida Club Boulevard, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1181 sqft
2 Bedroom,2 Bath,3rd Floor Florida Club Condo This Located On The Royal St Augustine Golf Course. Split Floor Plan Offers 2 Master Suites.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2529 Vista Cove Rd
2529 Vista Cove Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1448 sqft
Enjoy your morning coffee while watching the sunrise over the river. This condo offers serenity from the craziness of everyday life. You won't even hear your neighbors in this well built unit.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
23205 Harbour Vista Circle
23205 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
The Preserve on Anastasia Island is a resort-style condo community with top amenities (swimming pool, fitness center, indoor basketball courts, playground, bbq areas, gated entry) and close to the beach and everything you need.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
650 W Pope Rd 236
650 West Pope Road, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
756 sqft
Beautiful, newly renovated beach condo. - Property Id: 307516 This gorgeous condo is right up the street from the Saint Augustine Beach fishing pier. New modern renovations make it one of the nicest in the neighborhood.
