apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM
153 Apartments for rent in Viera West, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
35 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
13 Units Available
Highlands of Viera East
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1542 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Isle
6915 Renshaw Drive
6915 Renshaw Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1962 sqft
55+ Community of Heritage Isle.
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sonoma at Viera
3691 Chardonnay Drive
3691 Chardonnay Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2557 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING....Gorgeous Executive Rental in Gated Sonoma Community 4/3/3/Pool/Lake/Bonus room.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Isle
6828 Toland Drive
6828 Toland Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1194 sqft
Available now through 31 December! Fully furnished 2 bed, 2 bath condo with a 1 car carport. Lovely lake views and super amenities abound in this luxury 55+ community.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Capron Trace
3585 Fodder Drive
3585 Fodder Drive, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Immaculate Beautiful Home in desirable Capron Trace. Three spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths plus Florida Room overlooking the water views. Fully fenced in yard Plus screened-in paver patio for relaxing. Will be freshly painted on the inside.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Capron Ridge West
5344 Buckboard Drive
5344 Buckboard Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1989 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF CAPRON TRACE! WALKING DISTANCE TO MANETEE ELEMENTARY.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Viera Central
8655 Eola Court
8655 Eola Court, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1902 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home in Wickham Lakes. This rental is located on a cul-de-sac and great for kids and pets! The property also backs up to a play area. All floors are either tile or wood laminate.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Highlands Viera
6470 Borasco Drive
6470 Borasco Drive, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1157 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Live in the middle of all that Viera (West) has to offer! Well maintained 3rd floor condo in a beautiful gated community within walking distance to shopping and restaurants at The Avenues Viera and Viera Regional Park!
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Viera Central
8517 Ivanhoe Drive
8517 Ivanhoe Drive, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1865 sqft
Updated home in Viera, FL! This spacious split floor plan offers granite counters and new flooring throughout. Close to shopping, great restaurants and major highways for easy commuting.
1 of 16
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Isle
6848 Toland Drive
6848 Toland Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1232 sqft
Pending Gorgeous Lake and Duran Golf Views from this top floor, corner, spacious 2 bedroom & 2 bath, 55 Plus, Heritage Isle Condo. Ready for you to move right in is this Beautifully furnished.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4978 Sprint Circle
4978 Sprint Circle, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1362 sqft
Beautiful, Viera Builder Augustine townhome is located in the sought after community of Stadium Villas. This practically brand new, end unit with a lake view is absolutely stunning.
Results within 1 mile of Viera West
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
18 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8009 Glastonbury Place
8009 Glastonbury Place, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2016 sqft
Sought After Community of BAYTREE! This home has a wonderful flooplan and it's located on an oversized corner lot and across the street from the golf course.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
1780 Rocky Wood Circle #106
1780 Rocky Wood Circle, Viera East, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 condo on ground floor available now in Rockledge - Large spacious 1/1 condo ground floor. Open floor plan living room/dining combined. Bathroom with Shower/tub combo, washer and dry included.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
2100 Durban Court
2100 Durban Court, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
Available Now! House sits on Viera East's signature 14th hole! This 3 bed, 2 bath home features cathedral ceilings & open, split bedroom floor-plan, the kitchen offers all appliances, including gas range. Breakfast bar, combined living dining room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
1821 Long Iron Drive
1821 Long Iron Drive, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1326 sqft
This unit comes with a ONE CAR GARAGE. The interior boasts vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, tiled living space and a screened porch overlooking the preserves for added privacy.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1247 sqft
Enjoy the spectacular view and resort style living in one of the largest units in Ventura of Turtle Creek Condos.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
2500 Addington Circle
2500 Addington Circle, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1570 sqft
Beautifully maintained and fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 baths plus library single family home with 2-car garage. Home complete with all appliances, small appliances, & household items. Move-in ready. Water and golf course views.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1777 Sophias Drive
1777 Sophias Drive, Viera East, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Recently Remodeled One Bedroom One Bathroom condo is ready for a new Tenant. Kitchen has been updated to the new standard of luxury. The Bathroom has been updated as well with a jacuzzi tub. On third floor so no upstairs Neighbors!
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
506 Steeplechase Lane
506 Steeplechase Lane, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
Desirable Hampton Park, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story, townhouse is located in a gated community with community pool and gym. Unit features neutral decor with white kitchen and laminate flooring on 1st floor.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1626 Peregrine Circle
1626 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1247 sqft
Available August 1, 2020. Well kept, beautiful CORNER UNIT, 3 bedroom/2 bath condo in Ventura at Turtle Creek. Master bedroom has walk in closet, view of pond and master bath with walk in shower.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
4230 Woodhall Circle
4230 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE 7 to 9 MONTHS! FULLY FURNISHED! RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC! Great Viera East location! FURNISHED 2bed/2bath with a 2-Car Garage. Everything needed for a comfortable stay.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
1705 Sun Gazer Drive
1705 Sun Gazer Drive, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1676 sqft
Well cared for waterfront home in Viera! A must see 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Oversized screened in back porch overlooking lake.
