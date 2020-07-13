Apartment List
/
FL
/
viera east
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

230 Apartments for rent in Viera East, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Viera East apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Cross Creek
1502 Laramie Circle
1502 Laramie Circle, Viera East, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2016 sqft
Come see this East Viera 4 Bedroom home in beautiful Cross Creek. Available for move in now. This home comes with a New Kitchen including Granite Counters, new cabinets and most of the appliances are new.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
2100 Durban Court
2100 Durban Court, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
Available Now! House sits on Viera East's signature 14th hole! This 3 bed, 2 bath home features cathedral ceilings & open, split bedroom floor-plan, the kitchen offers all appliances, including gas range. Breakfast bar, combined living dining room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
1821 Long Iron Drive
1821 Long Iron Drive, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1326 sqft
This unit comes with a ONE CAR GARAGE. The interior boasts vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, tiled living space and a screened porch overlooking the preserves for added privacy.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
2500 Addington Circle
2500 Addington Circle, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1570 sqft
Beautifully maintained and fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 baths plus library single family home with 2-car garage. Home complete with all appliances, small appliances, & household items. Move-in ready. Water and golf course views.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
1705 Sun Gazer Drive
1705 Sun Gazer Drive, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1676 sqft
Well cared for waterfront home in Viera! A must see 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Oversized screened in back porch overlooking lake.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
4951 Somerville Drive
4951 Somerville Drive, Viera East, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2275 sqft
**Application pending***4BR 3 Bath with a pool in Viera! Walk to Ralph Williams Elementary. Large open kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances.. Tile throughout main areas and laminate in the bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Viera South
8056 Bracken Lane
8056 Bracken Lane, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1644 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1644 living sq. ft. home. Living-dining room, large open kitchen with pantry, breakfast bar & breakfast nook off the spacious family room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Cross Creek
1842 Laramie Circle
1842 Laramie Circle, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2020 sqft
Highly desirable Suntree/Viera location. Close to shopping and some of brevards best restaurants. This 4 bed 2 bath home sits on a huge corner lot with a lake view from the back porch. Fruit trees in front and back yard and fenced garden.
Results within 1 mile of Viera East
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
35 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
3 Units Available
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
13 Units Available
Highlands of Viera East
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1520 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
23 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
99 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1488 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2520 Treasure Cay Lane
2520 Treasure Cay Ln, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1557 sqft
LOCATION, Location, Location! Like new duplex in prestigious Bridgewater at Viera community is now for rent. Location is key for this active 55+ community. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants, plus easy access to I-95.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
716 Autumn Glen Drive
716 Autumn Glen Drive, Brevard County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2335 sqft
Freshly Painted Inside and Ready for You! Highly Desired Suntree Location within Short Walking Distance to Spyglass Hill Park.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Sonoma at Viera
3691 Chardonnay Drive
3691 Chardonnay Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2557 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING....Gorgeous Executive Rental in Gated Sonoma Community 4/3/3/Pool/Lake/Bonus room.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Capron Ridge
1162 Becket Place
1162 Becket Place, Brevard County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2697 sqft
Come and enjoy the spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the highly desired community of Capron Ridge! Nice open kitchen w/tons of cabinets, a breakfast island and granite counter tops.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
8009 Glastonbury Place
8009 Glastonbury Place, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2016 sqft
Sought After Community of BAYTREE! This home has a wonderful flooplan and it's located on an oversized corner lot and across the street from the golf course.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1097 Acappella Drive
1097 Acappella Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2602 sqft
Long term rental opportunity. This elegantly upgraded home in upscale Coral Springs HOA. This house has 3 bed rooms, 2 baths, with an oversized den and a 3-car garage, 169 SF court yard/porch, & 393 SF screened patio hurricane shutters.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ashwood Lakes
3862 La Flor Drive
3862 La Flor Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1865 sqft
3862 La Flor Drive Available 07/13/20 3862 LA FLOR DRIVE IN ASHWOOD LAKES, ROCKLEDGE - This spacious 3 BD/2 Full BA house features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, two large living room areas, carpet and ceiling fans

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1247 sqft
Enjoy the spectacular view and resort style living in one of the largest units in Ventura of Turtle Creek Condos.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Viera Central
8655 Eola Court
8655 Eola Court, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1902 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home in Wickham Lakes. This rental is located on a cul-de-sac and great for kids and pets! The property also backs up to a play area. All floors are either tile or wood laminate.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
4230 Woodhall Circle
4230 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE 7 to 9 MONTHS! FULLY FURNISHED! RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC! Great Viera East location! FURNISHED 2bed/2bath with a 2-Car Garage. Everything needed for a comfortable stay.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Viera East, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Viera East apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Viera East 1 BedroomsViera East 2 BedroomsViera East 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsViera East 3 BedroomsViera East Accessible Apartments
Viera East Apartments with BalconyViera East Apartments with GarageViera East Apartments with GymViera East Apartments with Hardwood FloorsViera East Apartments with Parking
Viera East Apartments with PoolViera East Apartments with Washer-DryerViera East Dog Friendly ApartmentsViera East Furnished ApartmentsViera East Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FL
Bithlo, FLSouthchase, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLFairview Shores, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins CollegeSeminole State College of Florida
Orange Technical College-Winter Park Campus