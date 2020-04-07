7219 Salerno CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr gym pool bocce court

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym pool tennis court

Immaculate Villa in the gated community Verona Walk. The home features two suites and a den and located between Marco Island and Downtown Naples, fine dining, shopping, entertainment and beaches. VeronaWalk offers 24/7 guarded gated entry, resort-size community pool, lap pool, 8 lighted tennis, pickelball, basketball, and bocce ball courts, children's play area with equipment, 24/7 fitness center, over 20 miles jogging/hiking trails. The Town Center features: Restaurant, bank, post office, gas station, car wash, travel agency, library, community rooms, card rooms, computer center, and a full time activities director. Reserve it now and enjoy your winter in Paradise!