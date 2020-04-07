7219 Salerno CT

Amenities
Immaculate Villa in the gated community Verona Walk. The home features two suites and a den and located between Marco Island and Downtown Naples, fine dining, shopping, entertainment and beaches. VeronaWalk offers 24/7 guarded gated entry, resort-size community pool, lap pool, 8 lighted tennis, pickelball, basketball, and bocce ball courts, children's play area with equipment, 24/7 fitness center, over 20 miles jogging/hiking trails. The Town Center features: Restaurant, bank, post office, gas station, car wash, travel agency, library, community rooms, card rooms, computer center, and a full time activities director. Reserve it now and enjoy your winter in Paradise!