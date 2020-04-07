All apartments in Verona Walk
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

7219 Salerno CT

7219 Salerno Court · (239) 292-3110
Location

7219 Salerno Court, Verona Walk, FL 34114
Winding Cypress

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
Immaculate Villa in the gated community Verona Walk. The home features two suites and a den and located between Marco Island and Downtown Naples, fine dining, shopping, entertainment and beaches. VeronaWalk offers 24/7 guarded gated entry, resort-size community pool, lap pool, 8 lighted tennis, pickelball, basketball, and bocce ball courts, children's play area with equipment, 24/7 fitness center, over 20 miles jogging/hiking trails. The Town Center features: Restaurant, bank, post office, gas station, car wash, travel agency, library, community rooms, card rooms, computer center, and a full time activities director. Reserve it now and enjoy your winter in Paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7219 Salerno CT have any available units?
7219 Salerno CT has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7219 Salerno CT have?
Some of 7219 Salerno CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7219 Salerno CT currently offering any rent specials?
7219 Salerno CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7219 Salerno CT pet-friendly?
No, 7219 Salerno CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Verona Walk.
Does 7219 Salerno CT offer parking?
No, 7219 Salerno CT does not offer parking.
Does 7219 Salerno CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7219 Salerno CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7219 Salerno CT have a pool?
Yes, 7219 Salerno CT has a pool.
Does 7219 Salerno CT have accessible units?
No, 7219 Salerno CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7219 Salerno CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7219 Salerno CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7219 Salerno CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7219 Salerno CT does not have units with air conditioning.
