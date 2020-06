Amenities

Lovely, freshly painted, tiled 2/2 condo with beautiful views of pond and foundation. Shows pride of ownership. Washer and dryer in unit. Separate bedrooms, walk in closet. Garage available. Gated resort style community with clubhouse, gym, heated pool. Centrally located near restaurants, shopping, short drive to beach. A great place to come home to and relax! Your pet is welcome.