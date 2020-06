Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available August 2019 and on! Fully furnished! Ready for your vacation getaway at $2,000/month also Available at $950 for an annual lease! Centrally located minutes to the beaches this cute and cozy home has everything you need for your Florida getaway! Pack light and come enjoy Vero Beach! Room sizes are approximate and subject to error. Pets case by case depending on breed and size!