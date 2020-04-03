316 GLEN OAK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Seasonal Rental now Available! Beautifully remodeled furnished home with high-end modern leather furnishings throughout. Waterproof plank flooring and freshly painted in designer colors. Kitchen has granite counters, light wood cabinetry with soft close doors, LED lighting, new stainless steel appliances, new dishes and cookware.



Master bedroom has king size bed with new memory foam mattress, Queen in the 2nd bedroom with all new linens. Flex room has computer desk and leather couch that folds into a full size bed. Inside laundry new Maytag washer and dryer, Screened lanai has table and 4 chairs for outside dinning. 1 block to the Island of Venice for shopping, restaurants, golf, boating and beaches. This a perfect monthly or seasonal rental.