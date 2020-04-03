All apartments in Venice Gardens
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

316 GLEN OAK ROAD

316 Glen Oak Road · (941) 525-0373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

316 Glen Oak Road, Venice Gardens, FL 34293
Venice Gardens

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Seasonal Rental now Available! Beautifully remodeled furnished home with high-end modern leather furnishings throughout. Waterproof plank flooring and freshly painted in designer colors. Kitchen has granite counters, light wood cabinetry with soft close doors, LED lighting, new stainless steel appliances, new dishes and cookware.

Master bedroom has king size bed with new memory foam mattress, Queen in the 2nd bedroom with all new linens. Flex room has computer desk and leather couch that folds into a full size bed. Inside laundry new Maytag washer and dryer, Screened lanai has table and 4 chairs for outside dinning. 1 block to the Island of Venice for shopping, restaurants, golf, boating and beaches. This a perfect monthly or seasonal rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 GLEN OAK ROAD have any available units?
316 GLEN OAK ROAD has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 316 GLEN OAK ROAD have?
Some of 316 GLEN OAK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 GLEN OAK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
316 GLEN OAK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 GLEN OAK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 316 GLEN OAK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice Gardens.
Does 316 GLEN OAK ROAD offer parking?
No, 316 GLEN OAK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 316 GLEN OAK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 GLEN OAK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 GLEN OAK ROAD have a pool?
No, 316 GLEN OAK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 316 GLEN OAK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 316 GLEN OAK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 316 GLEN OAK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 GLEN OAK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 GLEN OAK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 GLEN OAK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
