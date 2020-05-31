All apartments in Venice Gardens
Find more places like 1655 WILLOW LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Venice Gardens, FL
/
1655 WILLOW LANE
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:16 AM

1655 WILLOW LANE

1655 Willow Lane · (941) 225-9843
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Venice Gardens
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1655 Willow Lane, Venice Gardens, FL 34293
Venice Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1746 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE MAGNOLIA! EVERY ROOM HAS A VIEW!! Inside you will find a spacious 2 bed/3 baths 1746 sq ft, open floor plan home with authentic tile flooring from Spain and accent tiles from Mexico. The IKEA kitchen cabinets are accentuated by a backsplash and countertops with authentic tiles from Mexico. Stainless steel appliances and drinking water filtration system. The star of the show is the Grandiose Cuban Laurel Tree which the birds love and so will you for the plentiful shade it provides! This amazing home is a gardener and outdoorsy person's dream located on a serene lot on just over 1/3 of an acre with lush landscaping. You will enjoy birdwatching, waterfowl, and AMAZING SUNSETS! Exit from the French Doors just off the Fla Room to enjoy an open-air patio where you can enjoy dinner and the sights and sounds of nature with incredible views!! Take a paddle around the large lake in the canoe that comes with the house! The convenient third bath is located in the spacious inside laundry room which has a Samsung washer and dryer! Off the master bedroom, enjoy a good book on a rainy day in your private screened lanai with all-weather window coverings! Venice Gardens Community Pool just 1 block away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 WILLOW LANE have any available units?
1655 WILLOW LANE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1655 WILLOW LANE have?
Some of 1655 WILLOW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 WILLOW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1655 WILLOW LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 WILLOW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1655 WILLOW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice Gardens.
Does 1655 WILLOW LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1655 WILLOW LANE does offer parking.
Does 1655 WILLOW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1655 WILLOW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 WILLOW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1655 WILLOW LANE has a pool.
Does 1655 WILLOW LANE have accessible units?
No, 1655 WILLOW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 WILLOW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 WILLOW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 WILLOW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 WILLOW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1655 WILLOW LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Venice Gardens 2 BedroomsVenice Gardens Apartments with Balcony
Venice Gardens Apartments with Washer-DryerVenice Gardens Furnished Apartments
Venice Gardens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPort Charlotte, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FL
Ridge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLongboat Key, FLWhiskey Creek, FLHolmes Beach, FLSiesta Key, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast UniversityUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity