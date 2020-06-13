/
cheap apartments
42 Cheap Apartments for rent in Valrico, FL
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
Results within 5 miles of Valrico
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
2 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S, Brandon, FL
Studio
$730
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Apartments in Brandon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:17pm
4 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
282 Units Available
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
961 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
16 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,098
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Russellwood
1 Unit Available
709 RUSSELL LANE
709 Russell Lane, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1090 sqft
Great 2 full Bedroom, 2 full Bath located in central brandon 5 minutes to I-75 walking distance to food shopping, Pharmacy, Hospital and muliple dine -in and fast food restaurants.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5336 B Pine Street B
5336 B Pine St, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Quaint duplex in quiet Seffner neighborhood - Property Id: 183979 Beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex in quiet Seffner neighborhood. Close to I-4, post office, and shopping. Newly tiled floors and cabinets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Gornto Lake Rd Unit D
110 Gornto Lake Road, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
750 sqft
Ground Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Brandon, FL - Walk to Brandon Mall - Ground Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment in Brandon, FL. Community is next to strip center where the Brandon Outback Steakhouse is located.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11614 Canterbury Drive, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$855
Family locations pet friendly no vicious breeds ** electric on kids love our locations newly renovated homes idealy located close to stores come today move in tomorrow don't miss out mobile homes going fast!!! (RLNE2909537)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11528 Canterbury Drive, Mango, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
Beautiful mobile homes for rent in a recently renovated park! Low deposits and move in specials! View today and move in tomorrow! We are having the sale of the century! This is a family community not a trailer park! Come make this house your home!
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11605 Galway Road, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$860
Beautiful mobile homes for rent in a recently renovated park! Low deposits and move in specials! View today and move in tomorrow! We are having the sale of the century! This is a family community not a trailer park! Come make this house your home!
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11616 Canterbury Drive, Mango, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
This is a great community to live in with large trees and yards. Spacious units. Close drive to Busch Gardens, shopping, and attractions. Quick access to nearby exit to I-4. One mile from Walmart. Nearby parks, baseball fields, and dog park.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE
1403 Southwood Drive, Seffner, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1152 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home on private corner lot with no backyard neighbors. New paint and appliances. Home has a spacious feel with cathedral ceilings throughout. The entire home has laminate flooring.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11026 BLACK SWAN COURT
11026 Black Swan Court, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1140 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story townhome in Lakeview Village! 2BR/1.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6840 DURANT ROAD
6840 Durant Road, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
480 sqft
OLDER MOBILE HOME HAS JUST BEEN PAINTED AND HAS NEW LAMINATE FLOORS. CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR. 2 BDRMS 1 BATH. QUIET AREA. WELL AND SEPTIC. SORRY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6807 MATHERS LANE
6807 Mathers Lane, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Brandon - Riverview Area - AVAILABLE for July 1st move in - NOT AVAIL for earlier move in - Gorgeous Remodeled 2 bedroom / 1 bath villa with carport on a quiet cul-de-sac street.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
244 Red Maple Place
244 Red Maple Place, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
918 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom Brandon Condo - Come home to this gated condominium community in the heart of Brandon! The 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo features an open living are, and split floorplan with eating space off of the kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
803 Lake Haven Square
803 Lake Haven Sqare, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo in quiet and convenient Park Lake at Parsons. Rent includes water, sewer and trash removal. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 9
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5223 PEACH AVENUE
5223 Peach Avenue, Mango, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
652 sqft
This well maintained apartment ready for immediate occupancy. Enjoy fresh air and birds chirping from the front porch. Peach Street is a very quiet neighborhood but easy access to all major interstates.
Results within 10 miles of Valrico
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
