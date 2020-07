Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming townhome in gated Valrico community, entire inside of home just painted with added bonus room that can be used as an office or den . Washer and dryer located upstairs for convenience . All appliances included and screened covered lanai. Water is included. Great school district.