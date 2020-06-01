205 Penmark Stone Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly pool

WELCOME HOME! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Virtual tour of this home is available, use the link below!



Beautiful 1,560 Sq Ft of living, 2 bedrooms 2.5 bath townhouse with extra room could be an office or study room. kitchen has oak cabinets with granite counter tops. Separate dining room with pass-thru window from kitchen. Large living room with sliding doors that leads to screened lanai from kitchen. Upstairs master bedroom at front with over-sized closet and master bath. 2nd bedroom at the rear of home also with it's own full bathroom. Community is gated with private pool. This unit comes with a brand new refrigerator, washer, dryer, new carpeting, new mini blinds, new ceiling fan in the living room, and Brinks Security system installed; Everything looks immaculate built in 2006 in great condition. Kings Mill is centrally located with easy access to interstates, restaurants, shops, schools, malls and hospitals.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1191556



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



FOR QUESTIONS OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL OR TEXT GERMAN @ 813-766-2343



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4236907)