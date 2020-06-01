All apartments in Valrico
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

205 Penmark Stone Pl

205 Penmark Stone Place · No Longer Available
Location

205 Penmark Stone Place, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
WELCOME HOME! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
Virtual tour of this home is available, use the link below!

Beautiful 1,560 Sq Ft of living, 2 bedrooms 2.5 bath townhouse with extra room could be an office or study room. kitchen has oak cabinets with granite counter tops. Separate dining room with pass-thru window from kitchen. Large living room with sliding doors that leads to screened lanai from kitchen. Upstairs master bedroom at front with over-sized closet and master bath. 2nd bedroom at the rear of home also with it's own full bathroom. Community is gated with private pool. This unit comes with a brand new refrigerator, washer, dryer, new carpeting, new mini blinds, new ceiling fan in the living room, and Brinks Security system installed; Everything looks immaculate built in 2006 in great condition. Kings Mill is centrally located with easy access to interstates, restaurants, shops, schools, malls and hospitals.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1191556

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

FOR QUESTIONS OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL OR TEXT GERMAN @ 813-766-2343

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4236907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Penmark Stone Pl have any available units?
205 Penmark Stone Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 205 Penmark Stone Pl have?
Some of 205 Penmark Stone Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Penmark Stone Pl currently offering any rent specials?
205 Penmark Stone Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Penmark Stone Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Penmark Stone Pl is pet friendly.
Does 205 Penmark Stone Pl offer parking?
No, 205 Penmark Stone Pl does not offer parking.
Does 205 Penmark Stone Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Penmark Stone Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Penmark Stone Pl have a pool?
Yes, 205 Penmark Stone Pl has a pool.
Does 205 Penmark Stone Pl have accessible units?
No, 205 Penmark Stone Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Penmark Stone Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Penmark Stone Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Penmark Stone Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Penmark Stone Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

