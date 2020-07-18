9535 Roundstone Circle

Amenities

granite counters garage pool playground clubhouse extra storage

3/2.5 Townhome in Timberwalk! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with entertainment area upstairs. Master bath offers large garden tub and walk in shower. Granite countertops and all black appliances. Screened lanai with extra storage. Tile downstairs, carpet upstairs. 1 car garage. Gated Community with pool, playground and clubhouse! Close to Schools! No pets allowed. 1st month, and Security deposit ($1650), HOA security deposit ($1000) required. HOA application fee $100 per person, 20 day approval time.Access cards are $20 each or $35 per car for a RFID (sticker) for the gates. Apply online at www.mwfreyandson.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4385181)