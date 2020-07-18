All apartments in Three Oaks
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

9535 Roundstone Circle

9535 Roundstone Circle · (239) 333-2454
Location

9535 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL 33967

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9535 Roundstone Circle · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1707 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
3/2.5 Townhome in Timberwalk! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with entertainment area upstairs. Master bath offers large garden tub and walk in shower. Granite countertops and all black appliances. Screened lanai with extra storage. Tile downstairs, carpet upstairs. 1 car garage. Gated Community with pool, playground and clubhouse! Close to Schools! No pets allowed. 1st month, and Security deposit ($1650), HOA security deposit ($1000) required. HOA application fee $100 per person, 20 day approval time.Access cards are $20 each or $35 per car for a RFID (sticker) for the gates. Apply online at www.mwfreyandson.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4385181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9535 Roundstone Circle have any available units?
9535 Roundstone Circle has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9535 Roundstone Circle have?
Some of 9535 Roundstone Circle's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9535 Roundstone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9535 Roundstone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9535 Roundstone Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9535 Roundstone Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Three Oaks.
Does 9535 Roundstone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9535 Roundstone Circle offers parking.
Does 9535 Roundstone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9535 Roundstone Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9535 Roundstone Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9535 Roundstone Circle has a pool.
Does 9535 Roundstone Circle have accessible units?
No, 9535 Roundstone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9535 Roundstone Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9535 Roundstone Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9535 Roundstone Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9535 Roundstone Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
