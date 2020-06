Amenities

dishwasher garage ice maker microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent home available in San Carlos Park. Large 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home in San Carlos Park. This home is available for July 1. The home features tile in all the common areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Large master suite, with large stand up shower, and separate roman tub and dual sinks. Large open kitchen, separate dining room, and great room. Large screened lanai, and 2 car garage. Roommate friendly. Available July 1.

Home's exterior was just painted.