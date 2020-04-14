17549 Brickstone LOOP

Amenities

Clean and well-maintained townhome in the Timberwalk gated community available mid-May! This spectacular unit consists of 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, a Single-Car Garage, and Screened Lanai. You'll even find ceiling fans and window treatments. Timberwalk features great neighbors and amenities - Community Pool, Exercise Facility, and Play Area. Conveniently located in South Fort Myers, this development is located minutes from the SWFL International Airport, Florida Gulf Coast University, Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets, and much more. Call today for a showing, because this opportunity won't last!