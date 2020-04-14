All apartments in Three Oaks
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:25 PM

17549 Brickstone LOOP

17549 Brickstone Loop · (239) 822-4860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Three Oaks
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Gym
Location

17549 Brickstone Loop, Three Oaks, FL 33967

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1707 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Clean and well-maintained townhome in the Timberwalk gated community available mid-May! This spectacular unit consists of 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, a Single-Car Garage, and Screened Lanai. You'll even find ceiling fans and window treatments. Timberwalk features great neighbors and amenities - Community Pool, Exercise Facility, and Play Area. Conveniently located in South Fort Myers, this development is located minutes from the SWFL International Airport, Florida Gulf Coast University, Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets, and much more. Call today for a showing, because this opportunity won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17549 Brickstone LOOP have any available units?
17549 Brickstone LOOP has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17549 Brickstone LOOP have?
Some of 17549 Brickstone LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17549 Brickstone LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
17549 Brickstone LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17549 Brickstone LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 17549 Brickstone LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Three Oaks.
Does 17549 Brickstone LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 17549 Brickstone LOOP does offer parking.
Does 17549 Brickstone LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17549 Brickstone LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17549 Brickstone LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 17549 Brickstone LOOP has a pool.
Does 17549 Brickstone LOOP have accessible units?
No, 17549 Brickstone LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 17549 Brickstone LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17549 Brickstone LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 17549 Brickstone LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 17549 Brickstone LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
