Home
/
Thonotosassa, FL
/
9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE

9628 Troncais Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9628 Troncais Circle, Thonotosassa, FL 33592

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
internet access
Nice and clean only TWO YEARS OLD corner 5 Bed 3 Bath house with a loft, double garage and fenced. Enjoy the beautiful pond view. Available from May 1st in convenient and desired GATED GRAND OAK GLEN community. Rent INCLUDES Cable with DVR, Internet and trash. This home offers comfort, convenience and close proximity to I75, I4, USF, Telecom/Hidden River Business Parks, shopping and entertainment. This 5 bed house offers spacious family room, large kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast nook, walk-in pantry, dining, flex room and guest suite with full bath on the ground floor. Upstairs you will find huge master bed with attached bath, double vanity and walk in closet. Loft, 3 other bedrooms, and laundry (washer and dryer are included). Plenty of storage space. There is a huge fenced backyard. Gated community with a beautiful community pool.

FIRST, LAST and $2000 Security deposit is required. Prospective Tenants need to fill out an online screening application, there is a $25 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. ** This house is NOT approved for section 8 **

Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you NOT to apply if you have bad credit references or have ever been evicted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE have any available units?
9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thonotosassa, FL.
What amenities does 9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE have?
Some of 9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thonotosassa.
Does 9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

