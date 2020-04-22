9628 TRONCAIS CIRCLE

Amenities

Nice and clean only TWO YEARS OLD corner 5 Bed 3 Bath house with a loft, double garage and fenced. Enjoy the beautiful pond view. Available from May 1st in convenient and desired GATED GRAND OAK GLEN community. Rent INCLUDES Cable with DVR, Internet and trash. This home offers comfort, convenience and close proximity to I75, I4, USF, Telecom/Hidden River Business Parks, shopping and entertainment. This 5 bed house offers spacious family room, large kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast nook, walk-in pantry, dining, flex room and guest suite with full bath on the ground floor. Upstairs you will find huge master bed with attached bath, double vanity and walk in closet. Loft, 3 other bedrooms, and laundry (washer and dryer are included). Plenty of storage space. There is a huge fenced backyard. Gated community with a beautiful community pool.



FIRST, LAST and $2000 Security deposit is required. Prospective Tenants need to fill out an online screening application, there is a $25 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. ** This house is NOT approved for section 8 **



Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you NOT to apply if you have bad credit references or have ever been evicted.