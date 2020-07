Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This adorable renovated unit has been updated and is now available. 2 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom, interior laundry room with washer/dryer hook up, screened patio and this community is villa-style so no upstairs neighbors. New carpet in bedrooms, laminate in living room with tile in kitchen and bathroom. Large screened patio on the back with outdoor space behind the unit. 2 parking spots out front of the unit.