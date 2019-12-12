9270 WATOLLA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2019 new home ready for rental. One minute to I-75. Central location easy to get to anywhere. This two story, all concrete block constructed home has a large open-concept downstairs with a kitchen overlooking the living and dining room. The first floor also features a flex room that provides an area for work or for play, a bedroom, full bathroom, and an outdoor patio. The second floor includes an expansive owner’s suite, three additional bedrooms that surround a second living area, a third full bathroom, and a laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer. Available to move in on 12/1.