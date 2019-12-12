All apartments in Thonotosassa
Find more places like 9270 WATOLLA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thonotosassa, FL
/
9270 WATOLLA DRIVE
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:37 AM

9270 WATOLLA DRIVE

9270 Watolla Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9270 Watolla Dr, Thonotosassa, FL 33592

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2019 new home ready for rental. One minute to I-75. Central location easy to get to anywhere. This two story, all concrete block constructed home has a large open-concept downstairs with a kitchen overlooking the living and dining room. The first floor also features a flex room that provides an area for work or for play, a bedroom, full bathroom, and an outdoor patio. The second floor includes an expansive owner’s suite, three additional bedrooms that surround a second living area, a third full bathroom, and a laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer. Available to move in on 12/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9270 WATOLLA DRIVE have any available units?
9270 WATOLLA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thonotosassa, FL.
What amenities does 9270 WATOLLA DRIVE have?
Some of 9270 WATOLLA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9270 WATOLLA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9270 WATOLLA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9270 WATOLLA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9270 WATOLLA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thonotosassa.
Does 9270 WATOLLA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9270 WATOLLA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9270 WATOLLA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9270 WATOLLA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9270 WATOLLA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9270 WATOLLA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9270 WATOLLA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9270 WATOLLA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9270 WATOLLA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9270 WATOLLA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9270 WATOLLA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9270 WATOLLA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLMango, FLSeffner, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLPebble Creek, FL
Lutz, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLLand O' Lakes, FLZephyrhills, FLProgress Village, FLLake Magdalene, FLBloomingdale, FLFish Hawk, FLCarrollwood, FLGibsonton, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa