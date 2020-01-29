9262 WATOLLA DRIVE

Amenities

Brand New Never Lived In 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in Jefferson Estates. This all concrete block constructed, one-story layout optimizes living space with an open concept kitchen overlooking the living area, dining room, and covered lanai. The well-appointed kitchen comes with all appliances, including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, and microwave. The owner's suite, located at the back of the home for privacy, has an ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share a second bathroom. The laundry room comes equipped with included washer and dryer. Close to USF, shopping, entertainment, highways, restaurants and much more.