Thonotosassa, FL
9262 WATOLLA DRIVE
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:15 AM

9262 WATOLLA DRIVE

9262 Watolla Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9262 Watolla Dr, Thonotosassa, FL 33592

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand New Never Lived In 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in Jefferson Estates. This all concrete block constructed, one-story layout optimizes living space with an open concept kitchen overlooking the living area, dining room, and covered lanai. The well-appointed kitchen comes with all appliances, including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, and microwave. The owner's suite, located at the back of the home for privacy, has an ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share a second bathroom. The laundry room comes equipped with included washer and dryer. Close to USF, shopping, entertainment, highways, restaurants and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9262 WATOLLA DRIVE have any available units?
9262 WATOLLA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thonotosassa, FL.
What amenities does 9262 WATOLLA DRIVE have?
Some of 9262 WATOLLA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9262 WATOLLA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9262 WATOLLA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9262 WATOLLA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9262 WATOLLA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thonotosassa.
Does 9262 WATOLLA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9262 WATOLLA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9262 WATOLLA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9262 WATOLLA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9262 WATOLLA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9262 WATOLLA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9262 WATOLLA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9262 WATOLLA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9262 WATOLLA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9262 WATOLLA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9262 WATOLLA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9262 WATOLLA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

