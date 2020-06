12604 SELAH RANCH LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

SOPHISTACATED PEACEFUL COUNTRY LIVING AND SO CLOSE TO EXCITING DOWNTOWN TAMPA & BOTH I-75 & I-4 (less than an hour to Disney).

SELAH RANCH LANE IS A PRIVATE MANICURED COMMUNITY OF 8 CUSTOM HOMES THAT SIT ON 1 ½ TO 3 ACRE LOTS. 12604 IS A ONE STORY HOME THAT FEATURES: 1 LARGE MASTER BEDROOM, OFFICE, LIVING, KTICHEN, DINNING AREAS, 2 FULL BATHS, INTERIOR LAUNDRY, & APPX. IS 1,100 SQFT. ANOTHER SMALL HOME AND COTTAGE ALSO OCCUPY THIS BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY.

GOOGLE THIS PROPERTY & SEE HOW BEAUTIFUL, PEACEFUL, AND SO ACCESIBLE TO SO MUCH THAT FLORIDA HAS TO OFFER. DOWNTOWN TAMPA BAY HAS, THREATRES, MUSUEMS, DINNING, STADUIMS, AIRPORTS, CRUISESHIPS, EXCELLENT DOCTORS, HOSPITALS, AND NUMEROUS VENUES THROUGHOUT THE YEAR. TRULY A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE, PLAY & CALL HOME!

THE RENT IS $1,300., PER MONTH & INCLUDES ELECTRIC & WATER.