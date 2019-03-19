12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD

Amenities
Welcome home to this detail rich, Stonelake Ranch Estate by Jack Bartlett. Available For Sale see MLS# T3102660. Room to live and play within 11,069 sq. ft. of living space. With 17,358 sq. ft. under roof this 6 beddroom, 6.3 bath, amazing home is perfectly situated on 3+ acres overlooking 37 acre Lake Hendry and the gorgeous 100 acre meadow. Through the grand entrance you’re presented with a double floating staircase. The ground floor master wing begins with a stately office. Featuring hardwood built ins and a loft library with spiral staircase it culminates in a beautiful honeycomb ceiling. The master bath, is a true statement of elegance featuring double vanities, a circular jetted tub with waterfall, a separate jetted shower and your own private gym and steam room. The bright and sunny dining room overlooks the wine cellar. Through the butler's pantry with built-in Miele coffee station you arrive at the gourmet kitchen. It is appointed with top of the line appliances including built in oversized sub-zero refrigerator, beverage drawers, two Fisher & Paykel built in drawer dishwashers, a Wolf range with pot filler, double built in ovens, a warming drawer, and a cavernous walk in pantry. A craft room with built in workshop desk, a mudroom, upstairs & downstairs laundry rooms, custom dog shower, game room, theater room, billiards room, trophy room, and an in-law suite with elevator access to a private 2 car garage. Just under 30 minutes to major hospitals like USF & Lakeland Regional.