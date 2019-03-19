All apartments in Thonotosassa
12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD

12302 Stonelake Ranch Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12302 Stonelake Ranch Boulevard, Thonotosassa, FL 33592

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
sauna
Welcome home to this detail rich, Stonelake Ranch Estate by Jack Bartlett. Available For Sale see MLS# T3102660. Room to live and play within 11,069 sq. ft. of living space. With 17,358 sq. ft. under roof this 6 beddroom, 6.3 bath, amazing home is perfectly situated on 3+ acres overlooking 37 acre Lake Hendry and the gorgeous 100 acre meadow. Through the grand entrance you’re presented with a double floating staircase. The ground floor master wing begins with a stately office. Featuring hardwood built ins and a loft library with spiral staircase it culminates in a beautiful honeycomb ceiling. The master bath, is a true statement of elegance featuring double vanities, a circular jetted tub with waterfall, a separate jetted shower and your own private gym and steam room. The bright and sunny dining room overlooks the wine cellar. Through the butler's pantry with built-in Miele coffee station you arrive at the gourmet kitchen. It is appointed with top of the line appliances including built in oversized sub-zero refrigerator, beverage drawers, two Fisher & Paykel built in drawer dishwashers, a Wolf range with pot filler, double built in ovens, a warming drawer, and a cavernous walk in pantry. A craft room with built in workshop desk, a mudroom, upstairs & downstairs laundry rooms, custom dog shower, game room, theater room, billiards room, trophy room, and an in-law suite with elevator access to a private 2 car garage. Just under 30 minutes to major hospitals like USF & Lakeland Regional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD have any available units?
12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thonotosassa, FL.
What amenities does 12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD have?
Some of 12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12302 STONELAKE RANCH BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
